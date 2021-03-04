- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—4 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Provisional application extended as Council requests European Parliament’s consent to conclude the TCA
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Remote working tips for trainees and their firms during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Scotland
- Arrest and search
- Covert Human Intelligence Sources (Criminal Conduct) Act 2021 receives Royal Assent
- Magistrates' court proceedings
- HMCTS Commons Platform extended into Guildford and Staines
- Changes to CPS Case Management System launched after delay
- Crown Court proceedings
- The importance of procedure—a cautionary tale (R v Jessemey)
- Evidence
- HMCTS publishes guide on the Evidence Presentation System
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- UK and US tussle over Unaoil probe a ‘serious concern’, says OECD’s Kos
- Executive sentenced to three and half years for bribery offences
- SFO should provide substantive responses to complaints in shorter timeframe
- Environmental offences
- Thames Water fined £2.3m for ‘foreseeable’ stream pollution
- Environment Agency enters into enforcement undertakings with top high street chain for recycling errors
- Interim Office for Environmental Protection to be launched in July 2021
- UN toolkit to appraise UK wildlife and forest crime legislation and enforcement
- Extradition and mutual legal assistance
- Diamond tycoon will be extradited to India from the UK
- Extradition process—post-Brexit transition guidance from the Home Office
- Financial Conduct Authority
- UK retail investors’ protection slips through regulatory cracks, FCA chiefs tell lawmakers
- FCA submits evidence to Treasury Committee on future of financial services
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- Former biodiesel trader charged with fraud and money laundering by SFO
- Banking Protocol prevented £142m of fraud in 2020
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- Recycling firm sentenced after employees trapped in machinery
- HSE to form RISEP to provide scientific and technical expertise for UK REACH
- Local Authority Investigations
- Food Standards Agency launches tool to help businesses tackle food fraud
- Money laundering
- FATF publishes comments from G20 Finance Ministers Meeting
- FATF seeks views on proliferation financing risk assessment and mitigation guidance
- International
- Mitigate key US FCPA risks with tailor-made compliance
- US DoJ charges Ecuadorian nationals in bribery scheme worth over $US 65m
- First sanctions imposed under EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime
- EBA opinion on ML/TF risks urges competent authorities to close supervisory gaps
- EBA publishes final revised guidelines on money laundering and terrorist financing risk factors
- Other Corporate Crime news
- Spring Budget 2021—key Corporate Crime announcements
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of concerns about UK/US relations following the Unaoil bribery investigation raised by the head of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) Working Group on Bribery, consideration of the opportunities for mitigation by multinational companies of US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) compliance risks, and assessment of a recent extradition ruling. The sentencing of Paul Bond, the fourth person convicted in the Serious Fraud Office’s (SFO) Unaoil bribery investigation and news that the SFO has commenced a new prosecution following its Greenenergy investigation are also included alongside news of a £2.3m fine for Thames Water for ‘foreseeable’ stream pollution following prosecution by the Environment Agency (EA), the first sanctions designations made under the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime and of concerns raised by the FCA that financial promotions to UK retail investors are lacking in regulatory oversight. We also cover what was in the Spring Budget 2021 for corporate crime lawyers, the granting of Royal Assent to the Covert Human Intelligence Sources (Criminal Conduct) Act 2021, the launch of the Food Standard’s Agency’s (FSA) Food Fraud Resilience Self-Assessment Tool, an online service designed to help food businesses assess their vulnerability to food crime as well as our usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
