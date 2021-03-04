Sign-in Help
Corporate Crime weekly highlights—4 March 2021

Published on: 04 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of concerns about UK/US relations following the Unaoil bribery investigation raised by the head of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) Working Group on Bribery, consideration of the opportunities for mitigation by multinational companies of US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) compliance risks, and assessment of a recent extradition ruling. The sentencing of Paul Bond, the fourth person convicted in the Serious Fraud Office’s (SFO) Unaoil bribery investigation and news that the SFO has commenced a new prosecution following its Greenenergy investigation are also included alongside news of a £2.3m fine for Thames Water for ‘foreseeable’ stream pollution following prosecution by the Environment Agency (EA), the first sanctions designations made under the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime and of concerns raised by the FCA that financial promotions to UK retail investors are lacking in regulatory oversight. We also cover what was in the Spring Budget 2021 for corporate crime lawyers, the granting of Royal Assent to the Covert Human Intelligence Sources (Criminal Conduct) Act 2021, the launch of the Food Standard’s Agency’s (FSA) Food Fraud Resilience Self-Assessment Tool, an online service designed to help food businesses assess their vulnerability to food crime as well as our usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

