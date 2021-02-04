- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—4 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Divisional Court hands down first judgment on European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020 and European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
- Eurojust offers guidance to facilitate judicial cooperation with the UK
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Business continuity in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Arrest and search
- Home Office publishes outcome of consultation on PACE Codes C and E
- Magistrates’ court proceedings
- Time limits for commencing prosecutions should be specified in applications for a summons (FSA v Bakers of Nailsea)
- Crown Court trial
- HMCTS issues guidance on preparing for video hearings for professionals
- Confiscation, civil recovery and asset forfeiture
- Home Office seeks views on bodies granted POCA 2002 accredited financial investigatory powers
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- Transparency International UK recommends anti-corruption measures
- Committee on Arms Export Controls to hold evidence session on arms export controls
- Financial Conduct Authority
- Finance firms may see increased FCA enforcement this year
- Insider trading suspects have a right to silence, ECJ rules
- FCA trader chat warning hints at virus misconduct probes
- Money laundering
- UK approach to AML remains robust despite Brexit
- Updated version of SARS reporter booklet published
- Gambling Commission investigation causes overhaul to social responsibility
- Data protection offences
- Stricter rules needed for facial recognition technologies
- International
- LexTalk®Corporate Crime: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the first judicial treatment of the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020 and the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 in a judgment that provides helpful guidance on the domestic approach to the determination of rights and obligations formerly conferred or imposed by EU law, as well as confirmation that EAWs acted upon prior to IP completion date remain a legally valid basis for continued restrictions on liberty. We also have analysis of the UK’s continued robust approach to anti-money laundering despite Brexit, a potential rise in Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) enforcement in the new post-Brexit landscape, and possible increased FCA investigations into potential misconduct arising from the shift to remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic. A CJEU ruling that EU rules on market abuse and insider dealing must allow individuals facing potential criminal penalties the right to remain silent is also considered together with new Eurojust guidance on criminal justice cooperation with the UK in the framework of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA). We also cover the announcement of the Gambling Commission that, following its investigation into White Hat Gaming, the online operator has committed to an ongoing programme of improvements and agreed a £1.3m settlement and a Home Office consultation on changes to bodies granted investigatory powers under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002). Also included is our usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus pandemic. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
