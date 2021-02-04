Corporate Crime weekly highlights—4 February 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the first judicial treatment of the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020 and the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 in a judgment that provides helpful guidance on the domestic approach to the determination of rights and obligations formerly conferred or imposed by EU law, as well as confirmation that EAWs acted upon prior to IP completion date remain a legally valid basis for continued restrictions on liberty. We also have analysis of the UK’s continued robust approach to anti-money laundering despite Brexit, a potential rise in Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) enforcement in the new post-Brexit landscape, and possible increased FCA investigations into potential misconduct arising from the shift to remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic. A CJEU ruling that EU rules on market abuse and insider dealing must allow individuals facing potential criminal penalties the right to remain silent is also considered together with new Eurojust guidance on criminal justice cooperation with the UK in the framework of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA). We also cover the announcement of the Gambling Commission that, following its investigation into White Hat Gaming, the online operator has committed to an ongoing programme of improvements and agreed a £1.3m settlement and a Home Office consultation on changes to bodies granted investigatory powers under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002). Also included is our usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus pandemic. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.