- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—31 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID)
- Extension of expiry dates for Coronavirus Act 2020, Coronavirus (Scotland) Act 2020 and Coronavirus (Scotland) (No 2) Act 2020
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Cross border criminal investigations
- Home Office updates Request for MLA in criminal matters document
- Criminal procedure and evidence
- MoJ boosts funding by £440m for support services for victims of crime
- Sentence and prison law
- Consultation launched on draft perverting the course of justice and witness intimidation sentencing guidelines
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- SFO bribery case unravels further as 2nd conviction quashed
- MPs left frustrated as SFO Chief defers Unaoil questions
- Changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime as at 30 March 2022
- SFO prosecutions round-up—March 2022
- Keeping up to date with news on Russia financial sanctions
- Consumer protection and cartels
- CMA publishes Annual Plan 2022 to 2023
- OPSS publishes updated Code of Practice
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- Ransomware reports soar, showing need for digital cover
- Cyber: should I be worried about Ukraine?
- Financial services and pensions offences
- TPR announces sentencing date in £13m pensions fraud case
- Goods vehicle licensing
- The Goods Vehicles Licensing—what's changing?
- HGV and PSV guidance updated following changes to coronavirus (COVID-19) measures
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- Recycling plant sentenced for corporate manslaughter and its directors for health and safety offences
- CQC prosecutes NHS Trust for failing to provide safe care and treatment
- ORR announces plans of prosecution following investigation of fatal tram crash
- Money laundering
- Dip in US AML fines could be short-lived with Russian sanctions
- Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (High-Risk Countries) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- International
- FinCEN alerts on sanctions evasion signal shifting approach in US
- US House Oversight Committee opens Credit Suisse inquiry
- EU Commission proposes negotiation mandate for UN Cybercrime convention
- EPPO publishes first annual report for 2021
- Other corporate crime news
- A case study on how not to dismiss 800 employees
- Four key questions for international arbitration arising from the conflict in Ukraine
- Government announces that the State Opening of Parliament will take place on 10 May 2022
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes continued analysis of the fast-moving developments on sanctions measures in response to the conflict in Ukraine, including further amendments to the UK sanctions regime for Russia, the fall out following the quashing of a second bribery conviction in the Serious Fraud Office’s (SFO) Unaoil case and assessment of forthcoming changes to the goods vehicle licensing regime. The latest monthly round up of prosecution news from the SFO is also included alongside news of the sentencing of Alutrade Ltd for corporate manslaughter. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights.
