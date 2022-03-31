LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Corporate Crime weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Published on: 31 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate Crime weekly highlights—31 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID)
  • Extension of expiry dates for Coronavirus Act 2020, Coronavirus (Scotland) Act 2020 and Coronavirus (Scotland) (No 2) Act 2020
  • Continuity of business in the criminal courts
  • Regulatory response
  • Cross border criminal investigations
  • Home Office updates Request for MLA in criminal matters document
  • Criminal procedure and evidence
  • MoJ boosts funding by £440m for support services for victims of crime
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes continued analysis of the fast-moving developments on sanctions measures in response to the conflict in Ukraine, including further amendments to the UK sanctions regime for Russia, the fall out following the quashing of a second bribery conviction in the Serious Fraud Office’s (SFO) Unaoil case and assessment of forthcoming changes to the goods vehicle licensing regime. The latest monthly round up of prosecution news from the SFO is also included alongside news of the sentencing of Alutrade Ltd for corporate manslaughter. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

