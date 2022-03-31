Corporate Crime weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes continued analysis of the fast-moving developments on sanctions measures in response to the conflict in Ukraine, including further amendments to the UK sanctions regime for Russia, the fall out following the quashing of a second bribery conviction in the Serious Fraud Office’s (SFO) Unaoil case and assessment of forthcoming changes to the goods vehicle licensing regime. The latest monthly round up of prosecution news from the SFO is also included alongside news of the sentencing of Alutrade Ltd for corporate manslaughter. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights. or to read the full analysis.