- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—30 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- SFO prosecutions round-up—September 2021
- SEC charges WPP plc advertising group with FCPA violations
- UK Finance considers UK sanctions regime post-Brexit
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- Google tells MPs online bill isn't place to tackle scam ads
- ICO fines Your Home Improvements Ltd £20,000 after over 1,700 unsolicited calls
- Environmental offences
- Environment Agency closes down North East fire risk waste site
- EA seizes vehicles as part of 'Operation Clean Sweep'
- Extradition and mutual legal assistance
- Extradition to Poland—judicial authority challenge unsuccessful
- Financial services and pensions offences
- Nikhil Rathi discusses FCA’s plans on data, misconduct and international co-operation
- FCA fires warning at social media giants over scam adverts
- Pensions Regulator publishes policy on new criminal powers
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- Stephen Allen jailed for forging trust deed
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- Application of Article 2 in inquest concerning suicide following cessation of government welfare support (Dove v HM Assistant Coroner)
- Money laundering
- What AML initiatives in EU mean for UK financial industry
- AML rules must align with privacy law, EU data chief warns
- JMLSG proposes changes on monitoring customer activity and revises guidance on trade finance
- Regulatory hearings
- FRC imposes sanctions against Grant Thornton UK LLP and David Newstead
- HCPC and other health professional regulators publish whistleblowing report
- Corporate Crime in Scotland
- New Scottish sentencing guidelines in force
- Scottish Government publishes crime and cybercrime statistics for 2020–2021
- International
- NCA and EUROPOL sign new working arrangement
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the impact of the EU’s proposed anti-money laundering (AML) regime, a High Court judgment concerning the State’s substantive obligations under Article 2 in an inquest concerning cessation of government support as well as this month’s round-up of prosecution news from the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), which includes news that Petrofac Limited has indicated its intention to plead to bribery charges and a new investigation into a suspected £150m investment scheme fraud. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
