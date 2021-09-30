LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Corporate Crime weekly highlights—30 September 2021

Published on: 30 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the impact of the EU’s proposed anti-money laundering (AML) regime, a High Court judgment concerning the State’s substantive obligations under Article 2 in an inquest concerning cessation of government support as well as this month’s round-up of prosecution news from the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), which includes news that Petrofac Limited has indicated its intention to plead to bribery charges and a new investigation into a suspected £150m investment scheme fraud. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

