Corporate Crime weekly highlights—30 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the impact of the EU’s proposed anti-money laundering (AML) regime, a High Court judgment concerning the State’s substantive obligations under Article 2 in an inquest concerning cessation of government support as well as this month’s round-up of prosecution news from the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), which includes news that Petrofac Limited has indicated its intention to plead to bribery charges and a new investigation into a suspected £150m investment scheme fraud. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.