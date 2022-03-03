Corporate Crime weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the fast-moving developments on sanctions measures in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022 as well as the introduction to Parliament of the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022. Also included is news that the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has launched an investigation into the business practices of individuals associated with Arena Television Limited and of the progress of the Judicial Review and Courts Bill which impacts criminal procedure and Coroner’s inquests, as well as judicial review. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights. or to read the full analysis.