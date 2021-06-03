Corporate Crime weekly highlights—3 June 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the implications of the Financial Services Act 2021 (FSA 2021) for corporate crime practitioners, assessment of the contrast between the ability of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) to secure deferred prosecution agreements (DPAs) with corporate suspects and its inability to secure convictions of the individuals whose conduct underlies the DPA as well as consideration of MPs’ calls for lawyers who enable unlawful tax avoidance schemes to face criminal prosecution and increased fines. We also have analysis of the new European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) which began its operations on 1 June 2021 and reflect on the track record of City of London Police for freezing and seizing criminal assets. G7 Ministers commitment to fight the ‘pressing global challenge’ of corruption is also covered, alongside news that Thames Water has been fined £4m for environmental breaches. We also include the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus pandemic, including the inaugural meeting of the US COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.