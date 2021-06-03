- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—3 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- CTSI insists UK-Australia FTA must not risk consumer standards
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health Protection Regulations
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Arrest and search
- Law Society publishes briefings on views of Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill
- Magistrates’ courts proceedings
- Magistrates’ Courts (Amendment No 2) Rules 2021
- Confiscation, civil recovery and asset forfeiture
- City of London Police freeze £36m in crackdown on criminal funds
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- G7 Ministers commit to measures to fight ‘pressing global challenge’ of corruption
- GRECO publishes report on UK compliance with corruption prevention policies
- Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (Commencement No 3) Regulations 2021
- Corporate liability
- SGL acquittals are fueling criticism of SFO
- Environmental offences
- Thames Water fined £4m for escape of untreated sewage
- Financial services and pensions offences
- The implications of the Financial Services Act 2021 for corporate crime practitioners
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- MP pushes crackdown on lawyers who enable tax avoidance
- Prison sentences for two directors involved in £36 million fraud
- Local Authority prosecutions
- Food and Drink (Miscellaneous Amendments Relating to Food and Wine Composition, Information and Labelling) Regulations 2021
- Money laundering
- EDPB writes to Commission on the protection of personal data in AML-CFT
- Regulatory hearings
- Appeal against erasure from the Dentists' Register dismissed
- Corporate Crime in Scotland
- COPFS launches consultation on new Codes of Practice in Scotland
- International
- European Public Prosecutor’s Office launched on 1 June
- US Deputy Attorney General convenes inaugural meeting of the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force
- Swiss bank agrees to pay over $US 79 million to US over FIFA money laundering
- Other Corporate Crime news
- Head of Legal and Professional Services at HMCTS announces role as contributing editor of Stone’s Justices Manual
- Law Society responds to ICLAR’s call for evidence—review of criminal legal aid
- LexTalk®Corporate Crime: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- New module—Lexis®PSL EU Law
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the implications of the Financial Services Act 2021 (FSA 2021) for corporate crime practitioners, assessment of the contrast between the ability of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) to secure deferred prosecution agreements (DPAs) with corporate suspects and its inability to secure convictions of the individuals whose conduct underlies the DPA as well as consideration of MPs’ calls for lawyers who enable unlawful tax avoidance schemes to face criminal prosecution and increased fines. We also have analysis of the new European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) which began its operations on 1 June 2021 and reflect on the track record of City of London Police for freezing and seizing criminal assets. G7 Ministers commitment to fight the ‘pressing global challenge’ of corruption is also covered, alongside news that Thames Water has been fined £4m for environmental breaches. We also include the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus pandemic, including the inaugural meeting of the US COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
