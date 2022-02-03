LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Corporate Crime weekly highlights—3 February 2022

Published on: 03 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of upcoming changes to the Criminal Procedure Rules (CrimPR), key questions about Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) ‘home visits’ and of the Attorney General’s confidence in the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) Director. Also included is news of the confirmation by the Prime Minister, after a week of uncertainty, that an economic crime Bill will be voted on in the 3rd session of the present Parliament. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

