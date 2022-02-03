- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—3 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- PMO unveils plans for Brexit Freedoms Bill
- BEIS publishes responses to consultation on reforming Better Regulation Framework
- Government responds on TCA's impact on law enforcement
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Criminal liability
More...
- UK review of corporate criminal liability laws not facing fresh delay, Law Commission says
- Criminal procedure and evidence
- Upcoming changes to the Criminal Procedure Rules spring 2022
- Guidance on interviewing victims, witnesses and use of special measures published
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- SFO's Osofsky keeps confidence of Attorney General despite Unaoil failings
- OFSI publishes updated guidance on monetary penalties for breaches of financial sanctions
- New format UK Sanctions List published
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- Handling sensitive data and vicarious liability (Ali v Luton Borough Council)
- Environmental offences
- EA publishes details of the latest enforcement undertakings
- NAO launches investigation into government’s approach to waste crime
- Financial services and pensions offences
- FAQs—FCA ‘home visits’
- FCA data highlights whistleblower programme imperatives
- The Pensions Ombudsman launches Pensions Dishonesty Unit
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- Economic crime Bill will be introduced
- Investment fraud jumped 42 per cent in 2021, UK says
- Treasury Committee calls on UK government to take action on economic crime
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- Building Safety Bill progresses through House of Lords
- Money laundering
- Government accused of dragging feet on Russian money laundering
- International
- Second Circuit reverses Deutsche Bank traders LIBOR convictions
- Jersey launches consultation on failure-to-prevent money laundering and terrorist financing offence
- EBA launches central AML/CFT database, ‘EuReCA’
- Council and Parliament agree on provisional agreement reinforcing Europol mandate
- LexTalk®Corporate Crime: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of upcoming changes to the Criminal Procedure Rules (CrimPR), key questions about Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) ‘home visits’ and of the Attorney General’s confidence in the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) Director. Also included is news of the confirmation by the Prime Minister, after a week of uncertainty, that an economic crime Bill will be voted on in the 3rd session of the present Parliament. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.