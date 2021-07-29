Corporate Crime weekly highlights—29 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the £90m fine imposed on Southern Water following prosecution by the Environment Agency (EA), a survey revealing that banks and investment firms are typically investing about £374,000 annually to combat financial crime, and the announcement by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) that Ian Hudson has been sentenced to four-years' imprisonment for fraudulent trading. We also include our monthly Serious Fraud Office (SFO) prosecutions round-up and HM Treasury’s proposed amendments to the anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing (AML/CTF) regime in the UK. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.