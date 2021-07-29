- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—29 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 (References to the Trade and Cooperation Agreement) Regulations 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Confiscation, civil recovery and asset forfeiture
- Oxford alumnus to serve nine years in jail for non-payment of confiscation order
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- How anti-corruption push affects US companies operating abroad
- Corporate liability
- Firms spend £374k battling financial crime, study says
- Environmental offences
- Lessons learned from Southern Water’s £90m fine following EA prosecution
- Biffa found guilty of exporting banned waste for second time in two years
- Extradition
- Lynch extradition battle puts SFO sway in the spotlight
- Financial services and pension offences
- Court sentences Ian Hudson to four-years' imprisonment for fraudulent trading
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- SFO prosecutions round-up—July 2021
- Cum-ex deals are criminal tax evasion, German court says
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- CQC publishes outcome of its consultation on flexible and responsive regulation
- Care home fined £33,661 for failure to protect residents from avoidable harm
- Money laundering
- HM Treasury seeking views on Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing regulations and UK’s AML/CTF regulatory and supervisory regimes
- International
- International anti-money laundering
- International cybersecurity and data protection
- International risk and compliance
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the £90m fine imposed on Southern Water following prosecution by the Environment Agency (EA), a survey revealing that banks and investment firms are typically investing about £374,000 annually to combat financial crime, and the announcement by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) that Ian Hudson has been sentenced to four-years' imprisonment for fraudulent trading. We also include our monthly Serious Fraud Office (SFO) prosecutions round-up and HM Treasury’s proposed amendments to the anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing (AML/CTF) regime in the UK. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
