Corporate Crime weekly highlights—29 April 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the UK’s new Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions regime and the first designations against 22 individuals made under the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations 2021, consideration of the Court of Appeals’ judgment in Hamilton v Post Office, which quashed 39 historic convictions following a private prosecutor’s failure to fully investigate and disclose information, and analysis of the implications of Tesco’s fine of £7.5m for selling out of date food. In a busy, and mixed, month for the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), we include our monthly SFO prosecutions round-up which includes news of the acquittal of two former Serco Group plc executives, GPT’s guilty plea and £7.5m fine for corruption and the publication of the Statement of Facts from the SFO’s deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with Serco Geografix Ltd. In a major Brexit development, the European Parliament has approved the EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA), paving the way for the TCA’s full entry into force on 1 May 2021. Also included is analysis of a recent key case on confiscation proceedings for continuing offences, assessment of a high Court case on the service of statutory nuisance notices under section 160 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and consideration of the 2021 first-quarter developments in US export controls and economic sanctions. We also provide the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including calls by EU Commissioner Margaritis Schinas for collaboration by both public and private bodies in fighting cybercrime during the COVID-19 pandemic. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.