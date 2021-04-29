- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—29 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- European Parliament approves EU-UK TCA paving way for Council adoption
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Business continuity in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Scotland
- Magistrates’ court proceedings
- No express requirement for defendants to be present at section 51 sending hearings (R v Umerji)
- Evidence
- Statutory bar to admissibility of intercept evidence is lawful (R (on the application of Schofield) v Secretary of State for the Home Department)
- Sentencing and prison law
- Correct approach to determining appropriate reduction in sentence following guilty plea (Attorney General's Reference; R v Plaku and others (2021))
- Appeal and judicial review
- Private prosecutor’s failure to fully investigate and disclose information leads to 39 historic convictions quashed (Hamilton v Post Office)
- Confiscation, civil recovery and asset forfeiture
- The Court of Appeal’s powers and limitations in confiscation appeals (Barnet London Borough Council v Kamyab)
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- SFO prosecutions round-up—April 2021
- GPT Special Project Management Ltd pleads guilty to historic corruption offence
- UK implements new Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations 2021
- Corporate liability
- SFO publishes Statement of Facts on Serco Geografix Ltd scheme to defraud MoJ
- Environmental offences
- Deemed service provisions in section 160 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and other similarly worded statutes (Allen v London Borough of Ealing)
- Financial Conduct Authority
- Criminal proceedings undertaken by FCA for fraud and unauthorised business
- FCA’s Executive Director of enforcement and market oversight discusses compliance, culture and evolving regulatory expectations
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- Serco executives acquitted after SFO evidence errors
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- Care home ordered to pay over £20,000 after fatal incident
- Causation in Coroners’ inquests (R (on the application of Wandsworth Borough Council) v Her Majesty's Senior Coroner for Inner West London)
- Local Authority prosecutions
- Sentencing food hygiene offences—what does Tesco’s fine of £7.5m for selling out of date food at three city stores reveal?
- Money laundering
- Irish digital firms come under AML rules for first time
- HMRC fines Irfan Ltd MSB almost £4.5m for breaching money laundering regulations
- LSAG publishes specific AML guidance for legal sector
- Regulatory hearings
- Conflict of interests and duty to disclose—the importance of experts’ independence (Bux v GMC)
- Data protection offences
- ICO updates guidance on national security provisions and intelligence services processing
- International
- US economic sanctions and export controls—Q1 update
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the UK’s new Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions regime and the first designations against 22 individuals made under the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations 2021, consideration of the Court of Appeals’ judgment in Hamilton v Post Office, which quashed 39 historic convictions following a private prosecutor’s failure to fully investigate and disclose information, and analysis of the implications of Tesco’s fine of £7.5m for selling out of date food. In a busy, and mixed, month for the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), we include our monthly SFO prosecutions round-up which includes news of the acquittal of two former Serco Group plc executives, GPT’s guilty plea and £7.5m fine for corruption and the publication of the Statement of Facts from the SFO’s deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with Serco Geografix Ltd. In a major Brexit development, the European Parliament has approved the EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA), paving the way for the TCA’s full entry into force on 1 May 2021. Also included is analysis of a recent key case on confiscation proceedings for continuing offences, assessment of a high Court case on the service of statutory nuisance notices under section 160 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and consideration of the 2021 first-quarter developments in US export controls and economic sanctions. We also provide the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including calls by EU Commissioner Margaritis Schinas for collaboration by both public and private bodies in fighting cybercrime during the COVID-19 pandemic. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
