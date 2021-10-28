- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—28 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Future of UK transnational enforcement is uncertain
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Business continuity in the criminal courts
- Proceeds of crime
- CPS secures €34m account forfeiture order
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- SFO prosecutions round-up—October 2021
- Petrofac seeks investor cash to help pay SFO bribery fine
- Ericsson says DOJ accusing it of breaching FCPA deal
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- UK’s Online Safety Bill to be toughened and fast-tracked, Johnson says
- Financial services and pensions offences
- FCA activity highlights value of AML internal investigations
- TPR’s consultation on draft enforcement policies and the interaction of its powers—have the clouds now parted?
- Money laundering
- FATF October 2021 plenary discusses virtual assets, Pandora Papers and cross-border payments
- FATF consults on revisions to Recommendation 24 on transparency and beneficial ownership of legal persons
- FATF publishes statement on Pandora Papers
- Regulatory hearings
- FRC commences investigation on NMCN plc audit by BDO LLP
- International
- Halkbank must face Iran sanctions case, US appeals court rules
- Undetected dirty money in EU markets may be significant
- Other corporate crime news
- Autumn Budget 2021—further funding for the criminal justice system announced in addition to new investment for reforms to the Economic Crime Plan
- FSA and FSS hosts 2021 incidents and emergency response conference
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of how the Pensions Regulator (TPR) may use its powers to bring criminal proceedings for pensions offences, the uncertain future of UK transnational law enforcement in light of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) and how recent FCA activity highlights the value of AML internal investigations, as well as this month’s round-up of prosecution news from the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and news of what the Autumn Budget 2021 means for the criminal justice system. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
