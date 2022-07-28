LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Corporate Crime weekly highlights—28 July 2022

Published on: 28 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate Crime weekly highlights—28 July 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Criminal procedure and evidence
  • Attorney General's Office publishes contempt public interest framework and guidance
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 25 July 2022
  • Appeal and judicial review
  • New quashing orders and abolition of Cart judicial reviews under JRCA 2022
  • Sentencing
  • Sentencing Council publishes annual report
  • Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the quashed conviction of the third Unaoil defendant on appeal against the SFO and reviews into case failings, a new Regulation proposed by the European Commission to prevent and combat child sexual abuse online, as well as new quashing orders and the abolition of Cart judicial review under the Judicial Review and Courts Act 2022 (JRCA 2022). Also included is the latest monthly round up of prosecution news from the SFO, and news of the Register of Overseas Entities (Delivery, Protection and Trust Services) Regulations 2022. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Contract variation

Contract variation

Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?This Practice Note considers the question of when court proceedings can be stayed. It identifies scenarios in which a party may apply for a stay of proceedings, including to allow for: a jurisdictional challenge; arbitration; an attempt to

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More