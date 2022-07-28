- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—28 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Criminal procedure and evidence
- Attorney General's Office publishes contempt public interest framework and guidance
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 25 July 2022
- Appeal and judicial review
- New quashing orders and abolition of Cart judicial reviews under JRCA 2022
- Sentencing
- Sentencing Council publishes annual report
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
More...
- Third Unaoil defendant gets conviction quashed on appeal
- How mistakes, misjudgment & distrust sunk SFO bribery case
- SFO receives sobering reviews into case failures as third Unaoil conviction is overturned
- Former Airbus unit executive faces retrial in Saudi bribery case
- SFO loses unfair dismissal appeal over c-word row
- SFO prosecutions round-up—July 2022
- Keeping up to date with news on Russia financial sanctions
- Consumer protection and cartels
- High Court rejects Kellogg's challenge against the government's upcoming restrictions on HFSS foods (Kellogg's v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- New Regulation proposal on rules to prevent and combat child sexual abuse online
- Joint statement on UK-US Data Access Agreement published
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- CPS reports four imprisoned for £13.7m investment scam
- CPS reports four fraudsters convicted for £21m loss in cryptocurrency
- Insolvency offences and Companies Act offences
- Insolvency Service bans director for abusing bounce back loan
- Insolvency Service reports grocer banned for abusing bounce back loan
- Money laundering
- Register of Overseas Entities (Delivery, Protection and Trust Services) Regulations 2022
- International
- EPPO signs working arrangement with US Justice and Homeland Security Departments
- European Commission publishes first report on LED
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the quashed conviction of the third Unaoil defendant on appeal against the SFO and reviews into case failings, a new Regulation proposed by the European Commission to prevent and combat child sexual abuse online, as well as new quashing orders and the abolition of Cart judicial review under the Judicial Review and Courts Act 2022 (JRCA 2022). Also included is the latest monthly round up of prosecution news from the SFO, and news of the Register of Overseas Entities (Delivery, Protection and Trust Services) Regulations 2022. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights.
