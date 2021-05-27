Corporate Crime weekly highlights—27 May 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of recent developments in handling the threat of cybercrime, a potential review of UK whistleblowing law, and key takeaways from the 2021 City & Financial Global investigations and enforcement conference. A Supreme Court judgment considering state assurances about prison conditions in extradition proceedings is also considered, alongside analysis of how fraudsters have abused the government’s coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic relief efforts. We also consider a judgment of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) which held that parts of the UK’s old surveillance regime contravened Articles 8 and 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), the forthcoming commencement of certain provisions of the Covert Human Intelligence Sources (Criminal Conduct) Act 2021 (CHIS(CC)A 2021), and our monthly Serious Fraud Office (SFO) prosecutions round-up, which includes the recently announced investigation into the Gupta Family Group Alliance among other news. We also include the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus pandemic, including analysis of a 50% rise in City of London Police probes into coronavirus loan fraud. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.