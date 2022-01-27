LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Corporate Crime weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Published on: 27 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate Crime weekly highlights—27 January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Health protection regulations
  • Continuity of business in the criminal courts
  • Regulatory response
  • Scotland
  • Criminal procedure and evidence
  • Law Society reports that thousands face long wait for justice
  • Proceeds of crime
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of warnings that the UK is underfunded in the fight against economic crime, a failed attempt to appeal a health and safety fine and a Court of Appeal decision on pensions in confiscation proceedings. We also include this month’s round-up of prosecution news from the Serious Fraud Office (SFO). All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

