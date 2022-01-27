Corporate Crime weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of warnings that the UK is underfunded in the fight against economic crime, a failed attempt to appeal a health and safety fine and a Court of Appeal decision on pensions in confiscation proceedings. We also include this month’s round-up of prosecution news from the Serious Fraud Office (SFO). All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.