- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—27 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Scotland
- Criminal procedure and evidence
- Law Society reports that thousands face long wait for justice
- Proceeds of crime
- Pensions in confiscation proceedings (R v Asplin)
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- UK underfunded in economic crime fight, activists say
- SFO prosecutions round-up—January 2022
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- Online safety—where are we now and what new offences are being proposed?
- Government Cyber Security Strategy 2022–2030 published
- Environmental offences
- Defra announces plans to tackle fly-tipping and illegal waste exports
- OEP seeks views on Strategy and Enforcement Policy
- Extradition and mutual legal assistance
- Assange gets lifeline to appeal US extradition to the UK Supreme Court
- Financial services and pensions offences
- Pension scams fall following new rules for trustees
- TPR looks ahead at corporate strategy in 2022
- Goods vehicle licensing
- DfT publishes outcome of consultation on changes to operator licensing regime
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- Sentencing health and safety offences (R v Nestle UK)
- Written jury directions at inquests (R (Ginn) v HMSC for Inner London)
- HSE announces building safety law expected to change
- International
- FinCEN proposal would broaden suspicious activity sharing
- European Commission calls for evidence on data protection in law enforcement
- EDPS published Opinion on proposals regarding Protocol to Convention on Cybercrime
- Other corporate crime news
- FSA reports on Morrisons' news on using best before dates on milk products
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of warnings that the UK is underfunded in the fight against economic crime, a failed attempt to appeal a health and safety fine and a Court of Appeal decision on pensions in confiscation proceedings. We also include this month’s round-up of prosecution news from the Serious Fraud Office (SFO). All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
