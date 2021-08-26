Corporate Crime weekly highlights—26 August 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the Building Safety Bill and a Court of Appeal decision on abuse of process by breach of an undertaking not to prosecute and the admissibility of material obtained by a Norwich Pharmacal order in a private prosecution. We also cover this month's round-up of prosecution news from the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), the reduction of the UK's first-ever fine imposed under the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR) and a judgment interpreting section 12A of the Extradition Act 2003.