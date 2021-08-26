menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Corporate Crime weekly highlights—26 August 2021

Published on: 26 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate Crime weekly highlights—26 August 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • TCA Partnership Council's first meeting minutes published
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Continuity of business in the criminal courts
  • Scotland
  • Regulatory response
  • Crown Court procedure
  • Abuse of process by breach of undertaking not to prosecute and admissibility of material obtained by Norwich Pharmacal order (R v Jones)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the Building Safety Bill and a Court of Appeal decision on abuse of process by breach of an undertaking not to prosecute and the admissibility of material obtained by a Norwich Pharmacal order in a private prosecution. We also cover this month’s round-up of prosecution news from the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), the reduction of the UK’s first-ever fine imposed under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR) and a judgment interpreting section 12A of the Extradition Act 2003. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of controlThis Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More