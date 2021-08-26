- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—26 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- TCA Partnership Council's first meeting minutes published
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Scotland
- Regulatory response
- Crown Court procedure
- Abuse of process by breach of undertaking not to prosecute and admissibility of material obtained by Norwich Pharmacal order (R v Jones)
- Confiscation, civil recovery and asset forfeiture
- NCA announces academic must pay back £1.3m or face further jail time
- Consumer protection and cartels
- Product safety regulation—additional time to apply new marking
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- UK’s first GDPR fine, on Doorstep Dispensaree, cut by two-thirds on appeal
- Environmental offences
- Defra seeks views on adding new enforcement requirements to Ivory Act 2018
- Extradition and mutual legal assistance
- European arrest warrants—interpretation of section 12A ‘decision to charge and try’ (Killoran v Belgium)
- US court ruling may help foreign nationals fight extradition
- Financial services and pensions offences
- Pensions trustees want guidance on TPR's new powers
- TPR brings three pensions charges against former owner of Norton Motorcycles
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- SFO prosecutions round-up—August 2021
- Draft Finance Bill 2022—tax avoidance measures
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- The Building Safety Bill and the future of the construction industry
- Money laundering
- Global money laundering problem still dwarfs crackdown efforts despite some momentum
- Binance tightens AML checks amid regulatory pressure
- Regulatory hearings
- FRC issues sanctions against Ernst & Young LLP and Mark Harvey
- International
- International asset recovery
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the Building Safety Bill and a Court of Appeal decision on abuse of process by breach of an undertaking not to prosecute and the admissibility of material obtained by a Norwich Pharmacal order in a private prosecution. We also cover this month’s round-up of prosecution news from the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), the reduction of the UK’s first-ever fine imposed under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR) and a judgment interpreting section 12A of the Extradition Act 2003. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
