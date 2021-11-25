- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—25 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- National Audit Office launches study into UK regulators' activities post-Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Investigating criminal conduct
- Updated Surveillance Camera Code laid before Parliament
- Proceeds of crime
- No inadequacy for defendant with unexplained hidden assets (O’Connor v CPS)
- Third party rights in confiscation proceedings (R v Kennedy Ruto)
- Sentence and prison law
- Sentencing Council publishes sentencing guidelines for firearm importation offences
- Appeal and judicial review
- The Judicial Review and Courts Bill—proposed reform of judicial review
- Six more post office workers get convictions quashed
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- Overview of the latest court practice on the Russian sanctions-related amendments—is winter coming?
- Paris Court again explores post-award impact of international sanctions (DNO Yemen v Yemen)
- SFO prosecutions round-up—November 2021
- Consumer protection and cartels
- New Bill designed to protect users of connectable devices introduced
- Environmental offences
- Thames Water fined £4m for 30 hour sewage discharge
- Defra announces major investigation into sewage treatment works
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- CQC prosecutes NHS Foundation Trust following deaths of two patients
- CQC fines independent ambulance company for providing unregistered services
- HCLG Select Committee questions experts on building safety progress
- Money laundering
- HMT publishes AML/CTF supervision report 2019–20
- SRA publishes new guidance for law firm anti-money laundering officers
- Local Authority prosecutions
- Product Safety and Metrology etc (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Corporate Crime in Scotland
- Scottish Criminal Justice Committee calls for justice system funding and reform
- Scottish Sentencing Council announces new phase of work on offence guidelines
- International
- How DOJ may beat the white collar fraud clock post-coronavirus (COVID-19)
- FinCEN urges banks to help spot environmental crimes
- ESMA publishes 2020 MAR sanctions report
- EPPO enforcement activity ramps up
- Other corporate crime news
- Lord Chief Justice answers questions from MPs
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of a High Court judgment on hidden assets in confiscation, the Judicial Review and Courts Bill and potential strategies of the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to sidestep the statute of limitations in certain complex white collar matters due to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. We also include this month’s round-up of prosecution news from the Serious Fraud Office (SFO). All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
