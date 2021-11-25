LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Corporate Crime weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Published on: 25 November 2021
Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of a High Court judgment on hidden assets in confiscation, the Judicial Review and Courts Bill and potential strategies of the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to sidestep the statute of limitations in certain complex white collar matters due to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. We also include this month’s round-up of prosecution news from the Serious Fraud Office (SFO). All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

