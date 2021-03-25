- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—25 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- UK law enforcement must resume co-operation with EU
- Brexit Bulletin—EUC considers governance and dispute settlement provisions in TCA
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Scotland
More...
- Coronavirus fraud
- Arrest and search
- Authorising the criminal activity of covert agents (Privacy International v Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs)
- Evidence
- Admissibility of statements against hostile witnesses who refuse to answer questions (R v Muldoon)
- Sentence and prison law
- Triggering the statutory surcharge when the offender is committed for sentence (R v Cuthbertson)
- Advising individuals on serious criminal offences
- Arguing causation in gross negligence manslaughter cases (R v Rebelo)
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- SFO prosecutions round-up—March 2021
- Corporate liability
- TPR’s consultation on its policy on the exercise of its criminal powers under the Pension Schemes Act 2021
- DWP opens consultation into strengthening The Pensions Regulator’s powers
- Environmental offences
- Sentencing environmental offences—reflections on the Thames Water £2.3m fine
- Thames Water prosecutes pub landlord over sewer abuse
- Extradition and mutual legal assistance
- Interpol, double jeopardy and data protection
- Financial Conduct Authority
- FCA updates list of trial dates for its criminal prosecutions
- FCA launches campaign to encourage whistleblowing
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- NCA concludes pre-investigative evidential review into HBOS Impaired Assets Division
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- Drayton Manor fined £1m following health and safety fatal accident
- Unlimited fines introduced for those who breach fire safety regulations
- Money laundering
- FATF consults on updated guidance on a risk-based approach to virtual assets and virtual asset service providers
- FATF webinar on trade-based money laundering
- Regulatory hearings
- Resetting the scope and purpose of audit regulation—ARGA and a new corporate auditing profession
- UK audit reform plan may be poisoned chalice for ‘challenger’ companies
- International
- Congressional report sets out three US options for Privacy Shield data transfer crisis
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of Court of Appeal decisions on the authorisation of the criminal activity of covert agents, the admissibility of hearsay statements made by hostile witnesses, and sentencing exercises that trigger the imposition of the statutory surcharge. Analysis of British law enforcement agencies’ downgraded access to European information exchange systems post-Brexit is also covered, alongside views on post-Brexit extradition considerations around Interpol, double jeopardy and data protection, reflections on the Thames Water £2.3m fine by the Environment Agency (EA) and The Pension Regulator’s (TPR’s) consultation on its policy on the exercise of its criminal powers under the Pension Schemes Act 2021. We also cover the publication by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) of an update on the trial dates for its criminal prosecutions, a consultation on reforms to modernise the UK’s audit and corporate governance regime, the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) consultation on its guidance on a risk-based approach to virtual assets and virtual asset service providers and a £1m health and safety fine. Also included is our monthly Serious Fraud Office (SFO) prosecutions round-up (following news that it has dropped its investigation into UK company, KBR Inc), together with the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including new statutory travel restrictions from 29 March 2021. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.