Corporate Crime weekly highlights—25 March 2021

Published on: 25 March 2021
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of Court of Appeal decisions on the authorisation of the criminal activity of covert agents, the admissibility of hearsay statements made by hostile witnesses, and sentencing exercises that trigger the imposition of the statutory surcharge. Analysis of British law enforcement agencies’ downgraded access to European information exchange systems post-Brexit is also covered, alongside views on post-Brexit extradition considerations around Interpol, double jeopardy and data protection, reflections on the Thames Water £2.3m fine by the Environment Agency (EA) and The Pension Regulator’s (TPR’s) consultation on its policy on the exercise of its criminal powers under the Pension Schemes Act 2021. We also cover the publication by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) of an update on the trial dates for its criminal prosecutions, a consultation on reforms to modernise the UK’s audit and corporate governance regime, the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) consultation on its guidance on a risk-based approach to virtual assets and virtual asset service providers and a £1m health and safety fine. Also included is our monthly Serious Fraud Office (SFO) prosecutions round-up (following news that it has dropped its investigation into UK company, KBR Inc), together with the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including new statutory travel restrictions from 29 March 2021. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

