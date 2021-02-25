- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—25 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- EU-UK TCA notification published in Official Journal
- Brexit Bulletin—UK agrees to EU proposal extending provisional application of TCA until 30 April 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Arrest and search
- Admissibility of EncroChat evidence in criminal proceedings (R v A and others)
- UK Supreme Court ruling could reshape international disclosure
- Crown Court procedure
- The need to sum up the evidence in ‘short and simple’ cases (R v Ravinskiy)
- Confiscation, civil recovery and asset forfeiture
- Ex-Goldman banker can’t overturn £7.3m confiscation order
- Almost £750,000 illicit earnings ordered to be paid back by ‘rogue landlord’
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- SFO prosecutions round-up—February 2021
- Consumer protection and cartels
- Conformity assessments—post-Brexit transition guidance from OPSS
- Corporate liability
- Latest quarterly bulletin reveals TPR’s enforcement activity has nearly doubled
- Environmental offences
- EA calls for better regulation to protect environment and boost economy
- Extradition and mutual legal assistance
- Home Office publishes outcome of police extradition powers consultation
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- Tax fraud enforcement lacking in UK, watchdog says
- Local Authority prosecutions
- FSA publishes update to guidance on changes to allergen labelling
- Money laundering
- FATF to host February 2021 plenary virtually
- Regulatory hearings
- Health and Social Care White Paper 2021—where next for patient safety and professional healthcare regulation?
- Data protection offences
- EDPS releases Opinion on EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement
- UK data protection regime meets EU standards according to draft adequacy decisions
- ICO issues £60,000 penalty over unsolicited marketing messages
- International
- Start preparing for Germany’s Corporate Sanctions Act
- US SEC announces first whistleblower award under new rules
- Other Corporate Crime news
- HMCTS announce daily court lists and website closures
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of Court of Appeal judgments considering the admissibility of intercepted evidence and the need for a fair and balanced summary of the evidence when summing up simple cases, as well as further analysis of the potential impact of the Supreme Court’s decision in R (SFO) v KBR on international disclosure. In a notable Brexit development, the UK has agreed to extend the provisional application of the EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA) until 30 April 2021. The lack of tax fraud enforcement by HMRC and a White Paper on professional healthcare regulation is also considered alongside news that the Court of Appeal has rejected an appeal against a confiscation order by a former Goldman Sachs banker and that the Home Office has published an updated version of its police extradition code of practice for the arrest, transport or detention of a requested person as well as a new code of practice relating to transit cases. In international news, we also have analysis of Germany’s Corporate Sanctions Act. Also included is our monthly SFO prosecutions round-up together with the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including the Prime Minister’s announcement of the roadmap out of lockdown. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
