Corporate Crime weekly highlights—25 February 2021

Published on: 25 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of Court of Appeal judgments considering the admissibility of intercepted evidence and the need for a fair and balanced summary of the evidence when summing up simple cases, as well as further analysis of the potential impact of the Supreme Court’s decision in R (SFO) v KBR on international disclosure. In a notable Brexit development, the UK has agreed to extend the provisional application of the EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA) until 30 April 2021. The lack of tax fraud enforcement by HMRC and a White Paper on professional healthcare regulation is also considered alongside news that the Court of Appeal has rejected an appeal against a confiscation order by a former Goldman Sachs banker and that the Home Office has published an updated version of its police extradition code of practice for the arrest, transport or detention of a requested person as well as a new code of practice relating to transit cases. In international news, we also have analysis of Germany’s Corporate Sanctions Act. Also included is our monthly SFO prosecutions round-up together with the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including the Prime Minister’s announcement of the roadmap out of lockdown. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

