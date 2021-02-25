Corporate Crime weekly highlights—25 February 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of Court of Appeal judgments considering the admissibility of intercepted evidence and the need for a fair and balanced summary of the evidence when summing up simple cases, as well as further analysis of the potential impact of the Supreme Court’s decision in R (SFO) v KBR on international disclosure. In a notable Brexit development, the UK has agreed to extend the provisional application of the EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA) until 30 April 2021. The lack of tax fraud enforcement by HMRC and a White Paper on professional healthcare regulation is also considered alongside news that the Court of Appeal has rejected an appeal against a confiscation order by a former Goldman Sachs banker and that the Home Office has published an updated version of its police extradition code of practice for the arrest, transport or detention of a requested person as well as a new code of practice relating to transit cases. In international news, we also have analysis of Germany’s Corporate Sanctions Act. Also included is our monthly SFO prosecutions round-up together with the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including the Prime Minister’s announcement of the roadmap out of lockdown. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.