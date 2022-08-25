LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Corporate Crime weekly highlights—25 August 2022

Published on: 25 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Criminal evidence and procedure
  • Lord Chief Justice issues 14th amendment to Criminal Practice Directions
  • Criminal Bar Association announces indefinite strike over pay
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 22 August 2022
  • Proceeds of crime
  • Supreme Court decides on proportionality of confiscation order in CV fraud
  • FCA urges victims of Richard Faithfull to come forward ahead of confiscation hearing
  • Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the Supreme Court judgment in R v Andrewes on the proportionality of a confiscation order for earnings resulting from CV fraud, the findings of the Independent Review into the handling by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) of the Unaoil Case and of the forthcoming changes to the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017. We also include news that the Lord Chief Justice has issued the 14th amendment to the Criminal Practice Directions and a round up of recent CQC prosecutions. All this, and more, in this week's Corporate Crime highlights.

