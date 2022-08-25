Corporate Crime weekly highlights—25 August 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the Supreme Court judgment in R v Andrewes on the proportionality of a confiscation order for earnings resulting from CV fraud, the findings of the Independent Review into the handling by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) of the Unaoil Case and of the forthcoming changes to the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017. We also include news that the Lord Chief Justice has issued the 14th amendment to the Criminal Practice Directions and a round up of recent CQC prosecutions. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights. or to read the full analysis.