- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—25 August 2022
- In this issue:
- Criminal evidence and procedure
- Lord Chief Justice issues 14th amendment to Criminal Practice Directions
- Criminal Bar Association announces indefinite strike over pay
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 22 August 2022
- Proceeds of crime
- Supreme Court decides on proportionality of confiscation order in CV fraud
- FCA urges victims of Richard Faithfull to come forward ahead of confiscation hearing
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- Findings of the Independent Review into the SFO’s handling of the Unaoil Case
- Hoskins decision puts US compliance with OECD anti-bribery convention deeper in jeopardy
- Keeping up to date with news on Russia financial sanctions
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- DCMS publishes study exploring organisations affected by cyber security breaches
- Financial services and pensions offences
- TPR prosecutes trustees for making illegal loans to scheme’s employer
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- HSE publishes latest ebulletin on changes to transport of dangerous goods regulations
- CQC prosecutions round-up
- Insolvency offences and Companies Act offences
- Insolvency Service provides update on P&O Ferries redundancies
- Insolvency Service issues 11-year ban for 'abhorrent' bounce back loan abuse
- Local authority prosecutions
- Landlord in Bristol banned from letting properties
- Money laundering
- Forthcoming amendments to the MLRs and HMT’s review of the UK’s AML/CFT regulatory and supervisory regimes
- Jersey eyes oversight for charities at risk of terror funding
- FATF to host webinar on Beneficial Ownership
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the Supreme Court judgment in R v Andrewes on the proportionality of a confiscation order for earnings resulting from CV fraud, the findings of the Independent Review into the handling by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) of the Unaoil Case and of the forthcoming changes to the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017. We also include news that the Lord Chief Justice has issued the 14th amendment to the Criminal Practice Directions and a round up of recent CQC prosecutions. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights.
