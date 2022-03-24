Corporate Crime weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes continued analysis of the fast-moving developments on sanctions measures in response to the conflict in Ukraine, amendments to the Criminal Practice Directions, as well as the introduction to Parliament of the Online Safety Bill, and the announcement by the Chancellor of the Exchequer in the Spring Statement of the creation of a new Public Sector Fraud Authority to tackle fraud. Also included is news of the FSA’s five-year strategy focussing on health and sustainability, and enforcement action taken by the Gambling Commission against Camelot UK Limited. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights. or to read the full analysis.