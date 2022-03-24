LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Corporate Crime weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Published on: 24 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate Crime weekly highlights—24 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Home Office publishes record of notifications under Part Three of TCA
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Extension of Coronavirus Act 2020 expiry date for live links and inquests provisions
  • Revocation of remaining international travel and operator liability regulations in England and Wales
  • Continuity of business in the criminal courts
  • Criminal procedure and evidence
  • Amendments to the Criminal Practice Directions 2015 in force 24 March 2022
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes continued analysis of the fast-moving developments on sanctions measures in response to the conflict in Ukraine, amendments to the Criminal Practice Directions, as well as the introduction to Parliament of the Online Safety Bill, and the announcement by the Chancellor of the Exchequer in the Spring Statement of the creation of a new Public Sector Fraud Authority to tackle fraud. Also included is news of the FSA’s five-year strategy focussing on health and sustainability, and enforcement action taken by the Gambling Commission against Camelot UK Limited. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not