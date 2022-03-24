- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—24 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Home Office publishes record of notifications under Part Three of TCA
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Extension of Coronavirus Act 2020 expiry date for live links and inquests provisions
- Revocation of remaining international travel and operator liability regulations in England and Wales
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Criminal procedure and evidence
- Amendments to the Criminal Practice Directions 2015 in force 24 March 2022
- HMTCS publishes information on Common Platform
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- Mistaken breach of UK financial sanctions—possible exposure and what to do
- Crypto transfers data-sharing rule could help UK's Russia sanctions response, minister says
- Russia-exposed businesses should plan for sanctions litigation
- A view on the impact of the sanctions against Russia on international arbitration
- US foreign bribery enforcement resolutions dropped in 2021, TRACE report says
- Keeping up to date with news on Russia financial sanctions
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- Amended UK online safety law receives mixed reaction as it goes to lawmakers
- Google looks at cybercrime groups various modes of attack
- UK cyber unit says 76,000 online scams removed
- Environmental offences
- Guidance published on enforcement and sanction powers under Ivory Act 2018
- Food safety and hygiene offences
- FSA launches five-year strategy focussing on health and sustainability
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- Barclays ruling offers glimmer of hope for fraud victims
- Spring Statement 2022—£48.8m of funding and creation of new Public Sector Fraud Authority announced to tackle fraud
- Goods vehicle licensing
- DVSA publishes guidance on applying for a light goods vehicle operator licence
- Money laundering
- London lawyer charged with tipping off client about probe by UK fraud office
- Regulatory hearings
- Gambling Commission imposes penalty on Camelot UK Limited
- Corporate Crime in Scotland
- Refused appeal to extend moratorium period under POCA 2002, s 336A
- International
- How to mitigate sentencing liability in complex US fraud cases
- EBA finds that AML/CFT supervision of banks is improving but not yet always effective
- ESAs issue joint consumer warning on cryptoassets
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes continued analysis of the fast-moving developments on sanctions measures in response to the conflict in Ukraine, amendments to the Criminal Practice Directions, as well as the introduction to Parliament of the Online Safety Bill, and the announcement by the Chancellor of the Exchequer in the Spring Statement of the creation of a new Public Sector Fraud Authority to tackle fraud. Also included is news of the FSA’s five-year strategy focussing on health and sustainability, and enforcement action taken by the Gambling Commission against Camelot UK Limited. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights.
