- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—24 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavrius (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Scotland
- Arrest and search
- Another blow for UK’s intelligence gathering regime (Big Brother Watch and others v the United Kingdom)
- Confiscation, civil recovery and asset forfeiture
- POCA 2002 Codes of Practice SIs published
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- SFO prosecutions round-up—June 2021
- Canada, EU, UK and US impose sanctions on Belarus following forced landing of Ryanair flight
- OFSI releases webinars and guidance on financial sanctions
- Lords briefing examines Magnitsky sanctions prior to efficacy assessment
- Corporate liability
- Expanding corporate criminal liability—the argument against reform
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- Comment—Big Tech to face more scrutiny from national data authorities after Court of Justice ruling
- FCA publishes latest consumer research on cryptoasset ownership
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- Tax consultant ordered to pay £1.7m for fraud
- UK Finance announces conviction of organised crime group for committing over £500k of fraud
- New OECD report on fighting tax crimes
- Health and safety offences
- Two million-pound health and safety fines following guilty pleas in the Crown Courts
- CQC announces sentence for NHS Trust that failed to provide safe care for baby
- Insolvency offences and Companies Act offences
- Insolvency Service announces sentence for person running a company while banned
- Money laundering
- Law Society publishes guidance on anti-money laundering measures for lawyers
- Corporate Crime in Scotland
- Scottish Sentencing Council finalises new sentencing process guideline
- International
- Five ways companies can prepare for Biden’s US anti-corruption push
- White collar defence dos and don’ts for meeting with DOJ
- New EU fraud prosecutor EPPO ‘lacks resources’ to be effective, MEP warns
- Venezuela permitted to challenge sanctions in EU courts
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Toolkit
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes our first article in a series responding to Law Commission’s consultation on the reform of corporate liability (considering the arguments against reform) together with analysis of how companies should preparing ahead of US President Biden’s anti-corruption push, a judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) on the investigative powers of national data protection regulators in the EU and warnings that the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) lacks the resources to effectively investigate and prosecute economic crime. We also cover the latest judgment of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) finding that parts of the UK’s intelligence gathering regime violated human rights and two health and safety fines for over £1m imposed on companies following guilty pleas to health and safety offences. The joint imposition by Canada, EU, UK and US of sanctions on Belarus following forced landing of a Ryanair flight, new Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) Codes of Practice and the EU’s Court of Justice ruling that Venezuela may challenge EU financial sanctions are also covered. We also include the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
