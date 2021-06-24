menu-search
Corporate Crime weekly highlights—24 June 2021

Published on: 24 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes our first article in a series responding to Law Commission’s consultation on the reform of corporate liability (considering the arguments against reform) together with analysis of how companies should preparing ahead of US President Biden’s anti-corruption push, a judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) on the investigative powers of national data protection regulators in the EU and warnings that the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) lacks the resources to effectively investigate and prosecute economic crime. We also cover the latest judgment of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) finding that parts of the UK’s intelligence gathering regime violated human rights and two health and safety fines for over £1m imposed on companies following guilty pleas to health and safety offences. The joint imposition by Canada, EU, UK and US of sanctions on Belarus following forced landing of a Ryanair flight, new Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) Codes of Practice and the EU’s Court of Justice ruling that Venezuela may challenge EU financial sanctions are also covered. We also include the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

