- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—24 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health Protection regulations
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Investigating criminal conduct
- Reasonable expectation of privacy in information relating to criminal investigations (Bloomberg LP v ZXC)
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- Drop in SFO dawn raids no reason for concern
- Glencore earmarks US$1.5bn to end US, UK, Brazilian probes
- A broader scope to the Russian sanctions regime and its potential ramifications
- UK, EU and US impose sanctions on Russia in attempt to de-escalate Ukraine conflict
- HM Treasury and OFSI publish details of Clear Junction monetary penalty
- SFO prosecutions round up—February 2022
- Consumer protection and cartels
- BEIS opens consultation on new UK competition law
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- Online Safety Bill to cover wide range of offences and content
- Environmental offences
- Environmental enforcement undertakings announced
- Financial services and pensions offences
- FCA statement sets out its expectations following UK’s Russian sanctions announcement
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- Ofcom announces plans to stop fake number fraud and launches consultation
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- School convicted for failing to manage safety of school trip
- CQC prosecutions
- Money laundering
- Commission’s amended list of high-risk third countries with strategic deficiencies under MLD4 published in Official Journal
- Corporate Crime in Scotland
- Scottish CTSI welcomes statement on funding for Trading Standards
- Craig v Her Majesty's Advocate (for the Government of the United States of America) and another (Scotland)
- International
- France set to introduce new protections for whistleblowers this year
- Compliance takeaways from US DOJ duress defence guidance
- EBA concludes Luanda leaks investigation and points to significant differences in CAs’ responses to emerging ML/TF risks
- US SEC reports largest South Korean Telecommunications Co. settles FCPA charges
- Other corporate crime news
- Government urged to give Post Office workers more compensation
- Further guidance on victims of trafficking
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the sanctions imposed by the UK on Russia, the Supreme Court’s ruling relating to reasonable expectations of privacy in information relating to criminal investigations and the new offences proposed in the Online Safety Bill. Also included is an assessment of why the drop in SFO dawn raids is no reason for concern, news of recent Care Quality Commission (CQC) and Environment Agency (EA) enforcement action as well as the latest monthly round up of prosecution news from the Serious Fraud Office (SFO). All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights.
