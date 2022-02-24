Corporate Crime weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the sanctions imposed by the UK on Russia, the Supreme Court’s ruling relating to reasonable expectations of privacy in information relating to criminal investigations and the new offences proposed in the Online Safety Bill. Also included is an assessment of why the drop in SFO dawn raids is no reason for concern, news of recent Care Quality Commission (CQC) and Environment Agency (EA) enforcement action as well as the latest monthly round up of prosecution news from the Serious Fraud Office (SFO). All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights. or to read the full analysis.