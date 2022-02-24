LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Corporate Crime weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Published on: 24 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Health Protection regulations
  • Continuity of business in the criminal courts
  • Regulatory response
  • Investigating criminal conduct
  • Reasonable expectation of privacy in information relating to criminal investigations (Bloomberg LP v ZXC)
  • Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
  • Drop in SFO dawn raids no reason for concern
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the sanctions imposed by the UK on Russia, the Supreme Court’s ruling relating to reasonable expectations of privacy in information relating to criminal investigations and the new offences proposed in the Online Safety Bill. Also included is an assessment of why the drop in SFO dawn raids is no reason for concern, news of recent Care Quality Commission (CQC) and Environment Agency (EA) enforcement action as well as the latest monthly round up of prosecution news from the Serious Fraud Office (SFO). All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

