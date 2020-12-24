- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—24 December 2020
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Challenges to the validity of retained EU law
- Brexit Bulletin—future UK-EU relationship talks enter ‘very serious’ final hours
- Brexit Bulletin—UK common frameworks document collection published
- Brexit legislation
- Brexit and data protection
- Brexit and law enforcement
- Brexit and product safety
- Brexit and accounting standards
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—FATF updates report on pandemic money laundering risks
- Scotland
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- SFO prosecutions round-up—December 2020
- European Commission publishes guidance on EU global human rights sanctions regime
- Confiscation, civil recovery and asset forfeiture
- Top court rejects challenge to 1st unexplained wealth order
- Corporate liability
- The biggest UK corporate crime cases of 2020
- Extradition and mutual legal assistance
- Court of Justice clarifies rules governing extradition of EU citizens
- ECJ ruling could extend double jeopardy protections in the EU
- Financial Conduct Authority
- ESMA publishes annual report on market abuse sanctions
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- New Chief Coroner of England and Wales appointed
- Data protection offences
- Processing ‘criminal offence data’
- ICO publishes Code of Practice on responsible data sharing methods
- International
- 2020 white collar prosecution and enforcement trends
- Comment—EU’s new public prosecutor can only be as strong as Member States’ support allow
- Brexit coverage over the festive period
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
- Corporate Crime Highlights 2020/2021
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the rules concerning challenges to the validity of retained EU law, new guidance from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) on keeping data flowing from the EU and warnings that the UK is likely to lose access to a vital data tool (even with a Brexit deal). We also cover the latest developments in the UK-EU future relationship negotiations, as well as the latest Brexit legislation and regulatory guidance. Analysis of EU rulings on the principle of 'ne bis in idem' and extradition to a country outside the EU is also provided as well as a round-up of the biggest UK corporate crime cases of 2020, a view of 2020 US white collar prosecution and enforcement trends and the analysis of the new guidance issued by the ICO on criminal offence data. We also cover the rejection by the Supreme Court of the final attempt to appeal against the first unexplained wealth order (UWO) and provide our monthly SFO prosecutions round-up together with the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All this, and more, in the last Corporate Crime weekly highlights edition of 2020.
