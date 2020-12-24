Sign-in Help
Corporate Crime weekly highlights—24 December 2020

Published on: 24 December 2020
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Challenges to the validity of retained EU law
  • Brexit Bulletin—future UK-EU relationship talks enter ‘very serious’ final hours
  • Brexit Bulletin—UK common frameworks document collection published
  • Brexit legislation
  • Brexit and data protection
  • Brexit and law enforcement
  • Brexit and product safety
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the rules concerning challenges to the validity of retained EU law, new guidance from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) on keeping data flowing from the EU and warnings that the UK is likely to lose access to a vital data tool (even with a Brexit deal). We also cover the latest developments in the UK-EU future relationship negotiations, as well as the latest Brexit legislation and regulatory guidance. Analysis of EU rulings on the principle of 'ne bis in idem' and extradition to a country outside the EU is also provided as well as a round-up of the biggest UK corporate crime cases of 2020, a view of 2020 US white collar prosecution and enforcement trends and the analysis of the new guidance issued by the ICO on criminal offence data. We also cover the rejection by the Supreme Court of the final attempt to appeal against the first unexplained wealth order (UWO) and provide our monthly SFO prosecutions round-up together with the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All this, and more, in the last Corporate Crime weekly highlights edition of 2020. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

