Corporate Crime weekly highlights—23 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of proposed anticorruption legislation introduced into the US Congress, a recent Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) settlement with JC Flowers & Co over sanctions arising from non-US currency services, and what the advent of the Audit, Reporting and Governance Authority (ARGA) means for UK auditing reform. We also cover a recent UK Finance report on cryptoassets and financial crime risk management. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.