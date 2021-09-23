- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—23 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- OFAC settlement extends sanctions reach beyond US dollar
- Corporate liability
- CLLS and Law Society response to Law Commission consultation on corporate criminal liability reform
- Treasury Committee to question online technology giants on Economic Crime
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- Beazley’s cyber claims expert cites ransomware spike
- UK Finance report on cryptoassets and financial crime risk management
- Environmental offences
- NRW’s proposed draft enforcement and prosecution policy
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- UK's tax gap hits US$48bn, fuelled heavily by fraud, studies say
- Public/private partnerships could tackle soaring financial crime rate, UK Finance blog argues
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- Chemical company fined £1million for fatal explosion
- Care provider fined £363,000 as poor safeguarding led to resident being raped
- Local authority prosecutions
- Barking Halal Meat & Fish fined for food safety offences
- Money laundering
- HM Treasury publishes consultation responses and policy paper on the Economic Crime Levy
- OPBAS report notes differing levels of achievement in AML supervision
- Home Office announces new partnership to tackle illicit financial flows
- Regulatory hearings
- What the future holds for UK auditing reform
- International anti-bribery and corruption
- US Congress to tackle anticorruption legislation, including bill to outlaw foreign bribe solicitation
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of proposed anticorruption legislation introduced into the US Congress, a recent Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) settlement with JC Flowers & Co over sanctions arising from non-US currency services, and what the advent of the Audit, Reporting and Governance Authority (ARGA) means for UK auditing reform. We also cover a recent UK Finance report on cryptoassets and financial crime risk management. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
