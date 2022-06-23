- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—23 June 2022
- In this issue:
- Investigating criminal conduct
- Home Office opens consultation into police requests for third party material
- Criminal procedure and evidence
- Non-compliance with CrimPR does not render otherwise timely information a nullity (Barking v Argos Ltd)
- Criminal barristers vote to strike over legal aid funding
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 20 June 2022
- Home Office opens consultation into police requests for third party material
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- Departing UK anticorruption champion calls for 'terrier' replacement to harry government
- SFO confirms conviction of Glencore on seven charges of bribery
- Keeping up to date with news on Russia financial sanctions
- Consumer protection and cartels
- Government announces changes for new product conformity markings
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- UK government announces details of data protection and ePrivacy reforms
- Financial services and pensions offences
- TPR urges pensions industry to improve scam reporting
- FCA will pursue re-trial in insider dealing case
- FCA outlines its work on market abuse and manipulation
- FCA fines JLT Specialty Ltd for financial crime control failings relating to overseas introducers
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- HSE publishes annual science review
- R v Associated Waste Management Ltd
- Money laundering
- AML supervisors to scrutinise Suspicious Activity Reports
- Global AML watchdog takes closer look into Gibraltar
- NCA publishes updated guidance on use of SAR glossary codes and reporting routes
- FATF publishes outcomes of plenary meeting of 14–17 June 2022
- Draft Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2022 published
- Corporate Crime in Scotland
- Building Safety Act 2022—the Scottish perspective
- The Crown’s duty of disclosure (MA v HM Advocate)
- International
- Shifty ransomware crews spark US sanctions concerns
- Other corporate crime news
- MoJ introduces new Bill of Rights
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of a High Court decision on what detail charges need to include on time limits for bringing the prosecution, the impact of the Building Safety Act 2022 in Scotland and HM Treasury’s call for AML supervisors to be able to scrutinise Suspicious Activity Reports (SARS) submitted to the National Crime Agency (NCA). Also included is news that Glencore Energy (UK) Ltd has been convicted on all seven charges of international bribery brought against it by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will pursue a re-trial in its insider dealing case and the Home Office has opened a consultation on police requests for personal data from third parties when investigating crimes. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights.
