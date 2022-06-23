LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Corporate Crime weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Published on: 23 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of a High Court decision on what detail charges need to include on time limits for bringing the prosecution, the impact of the Building Safety Act 2022 in Scotland and HM Treasury’s call for AML supervisors to be able to scrutinise Suspicious Activity Reports (SARS) submitted to the National Crime Agency (NCA). Also included is news that Glencore Energy (UK) Ltd has been convicted on all seven charges of international bribery brought against it by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will pursue a re-trial in its insider dealing case and the Home Office has opened a consultation on police requests for personal data from third parties when investigating crimes. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

