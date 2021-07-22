- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—22 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Criminal Procedure Rules
- Criminal Procedure (Amendment No 2) Rules 2021
- Brexit
- UK government puts forward approach on Northern Ireland Protocol
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Arrest and search
- Law Society publishes views on Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill
- Appeal and Judicial Review
- MOJ announces Judicial Review and Courts Bill introduction to parliament
- Applications to reopen an abandoned appeal (R v Holland)
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- How EU Sanctions on Belarus affect the broader economy
- Consumer protection and cartels
- CMA publishes guidance on whistleblowing
- BEIS launces consultation on reforming competition and consumer law policy
- Corporate liability
- The emerging role of judicial approval and the absence of findings of fact in DPAs (SFO v Amec Foster Wheeler Energy Ltd)
- SFO announces two further DPAs have received judicial approval
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- ICO releases beta version of AI and data protection risk toolkit
- Law Commission issues recommendations to tackle online abuse
- Financial services and pensions offences
- NatWest's money laundering trial postponed again until September
- FCA fines dropped 15 percent in 2020 as complaints surge
- How UK Binance ban is putting cryptocurrency on notice
- Payment Systems Regulator to prioritise crypto-assets
- Carillion fights to pause FCA investigation into accounts
- FCA Business Plan for 2021/22 announces plan to become ‘more innovative, adaptive and assertive’
- DWP response to consultation on draft regulations strengthening TPR’s powers
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- SFO vows to address failings after Serco trial collapse
- Which? urges government and firms to act as scam reports jump 33%
- HMRC publishes sanctions on tobacco duty evasion consultation response
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- HSE publishes report stating agriculture has the worst rate of fatal injuries
- CQC enforcement action
- Local Authority prosecutions
- FSA issues resources for upcoming changes to PPDS allergen labelling
- Regulatory hearings
- Health and Social Care Bill published—key points
- Corporate Crime in Scotland
- Scottish High Court of Justiciary approves new sentencing guidelines
- International
- International anti-money laundering
- International product liability and product recall
- Other corporate crime news
- Law Commission publishes its annual report for 2020–2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the deferred prosecution agreement between the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and Amec Foster Wheeler Ltd, the SFO’s response to the collapse of the Serco trial and a review of fines imposed by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Enforcement action taken by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), judicial approval of a further two deferred prosecution agreements (DPAs), amendments to the Criminal Procedure Rules (CrimPR) and developments relating to the easing of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions in England are also covered. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
