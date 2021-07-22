menu-search
Legal News

Corporate Crime weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Published on: 22 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate Crime weekly highlights—22 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Criminal Procedure Rules
  • Criminal Procedure (Amendment No 2) Rules 2021
  • Brexit
  • UK government puts forward approach on Northern Ireland Protocol
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Health protection regulations
  • Continuity of business in the criminal courts
  • Regulatory response
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the deferred prosecution agreement between the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and Amec Foster Wheeler Ltd, the SFO’s response to the collapse of the Serco trial and a review of fines imposed by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Enforcement action taken by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), judicial approval of a further two deferred prosecution agreements (DPAs), amendments to the Criminal Procedure Rules (CrimPR) and developments relating to the easing of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions in England are also covered. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

