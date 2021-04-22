Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Corporate Crime weekly highlights—22 April 2021

Corporate Crime weekly highlights—22 April 2021
Published on: 22 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate Crime weekly highlights—22 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Back to the future—in-depth analysis of Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Health Protection Regulations
  • Coronavirus Act 2020
  • Business continuity in the criminal courts
  • Regulatory response
  • Scotland
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation’s (OFSI’s) updated financial sanctions guidance as well as High Court judgments confirming that default sentences cannot be shared and that private prosecutors can recover their pre-commencement costs. As practitioners continue to navigate retained EU law, we also have analysis of the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd interpreting and applying provisions of The European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018) alongside analysis of responses to the Pensions Regulator’s (TPR’s) consultation on its new criminal offence powers under the Pension Schemes Act 2021 (PSA 2021) and news that the US SEC is keen to assist internal corporate investigations with a view to companies achieving closure when self-reporting corruption. Russian Government plans to expel US diplomats in response to US sanctions, the publication of draft statutory instruments to bring into force revised Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) codes of practice are also covered together with the announcement that Tesco Stores Ltd has been fined £7.56m for selling food past its use by date and the payment by Dutch bank ABN Amro of an anti-money laundering penalty of €480m. We also provide the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

Foreign exchange (FX) derivatives

BREXIT: As of 31 January 2020, the UK is no longer an EU Member State, but has entered an implementation period during which it continues to be treated by the EU as a Member State for many purposes. As a third country, the UK can no longer participate in the EU’s political institutions, agencies,

LEXISNEXIS

CE-File—electronic filing and case management in the Rolls Building and other courts

This Practice Note looks at CE-File electronic working in the courts under CPR PD 51O, in the context of case management. It provides guidance on how to file a document electronically, deal with rejected electronic filings, issue a claim electronically, file electronic bundles (eBundles) for case

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More