- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—22 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Back to the future—in-depth analysis of Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health Protection Regulations
- Coronavirus Act 2020
- Business continuity in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Scotland
- Magistrates' court proceedings
- Can private prosecutors recover their pre-commencement costs? (Football Association Premier League v Lord Chancellor)
- Common Platform initiative launched in additional criminal courts
- Confiscation, civil recovery and asset forfeiture
- Confirmation that default sentences cannot be shared (Collins v Director of Public Prosecutions)
- Confiscation and continuing offending (Barnet London Borough Council v Kamyab)
- Publication of draft statutory instruments to bring into force revised Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 codes of practice
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- SEC official says agency can help self-reporting companies dig up information, achieve 'closure' in US FCPA cases
- Financial sanctions guidance shows subtle policy shift
- OFSI publishes blog on UK OFSI licensing rules since leaving the EU
- Russia will expel ten diplomats in response to US sanctions
- Corporate liability
- ECPA responds to TPR’s consultation on prosecution of criminal sanctions
- Pensions sector calls for clarity on watchdog’s new powers
- TPR’s blog considers the extent of its criminal offences powers
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- NHS Trust in Kent pleads guilty following death of seven-day-old baby
- Money laundering
- HMRC publishes breaches of MLR 2007 for 2020–21 tax year
- Local Authority prosecutions
- Tesco fined £7.56m after pleading guilty to selling food past its use by date
- Data protection offences
- Tribunal grants delay in proceedings over £1.25m penalty for GDPR breaches (Ticketmaster UK v the Information Commissioner)
- EDPB’s opinion on the draft adequacy decision for the UK under the EU GDPR
- International
- ABN Amro to pay €480m to settle Dutch AML penalty
- European Commission outlines five-year strategy for fighting organised crime
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation’s (OFSI’s) updated financial sanctions guidance as well as High Court judgments confirming that default sentences cannot be shared and that private prosecutors can recover their pre-commencement costs. As practitioners continue to navigate retained EU law, we also have analysis of the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd interpreting and applying provisions of The European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018) alongside analysis of responses to the Pensions Regulator’s (TPR’s) consultation on its new criminal offence powers under the Pension Schemes Act 2021 (PSA 2021) and news that the US SEC is keen to assist internal corporate investigations with a view to companies achieving closure when self-reporting corruption. Russian Government plans to expel US diplomats in response to US sanctions, the publication of draft statutory instruments to bring into force revised Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) codes of practice are also covered together with the announcement that Tesco Stores Ltd has been fined £7.56m for selling food past its use by date and the payment by Dutch bank ABN Amro of an anti-money laundering penalty of €480m. We also provide the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
