Corporate Crime weekly highlights—22 April 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation’s (OFSI’s) updated financial sanctions guidance as well as High Court judgments confirming that default sentences cannot be shared and that private prosecutors can recover their pre-commencement costs. As practitioners continue to navigate retained EU law, we also have analysis of the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd interpreting and applying provisions of The European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018) alongside analysis of responses to the Pensions Regulator’s (TPR’s) consultation on its new criminal offence powers under the Pension Schemes Act 2021 (PSA 2021) and news that the US SEC is keen to assist internal corporate investigations with a view to companies achieving closure when self-reporting corruption. Russian Government plans to expel US diplomats in response to US sanctions, the publication of draft statutory instruments to bring into force revised Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) codes of practice are also covered together with the announcement that Tesco Stores Ltd has been fined £7.56m for selling food past its use by date and the payment by Dutch bank ABN Amro of an anti-money laundering penalty of €480m. We also provide the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.