Corporate Crime weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime as at 19 July 2022, the removal of the Online Safety Bill from the Parliamentary agenda, and the Supreme Court’s ruling that a fraud suspect can use funds subject to a restraint order in criminal proceedings to pay legal bills in civil proceedings (R v Luckhurst). Also included is news of the latest amendments to the Criminal Procedure Rules and updated government guidance on the UK’s sanctions regime against Russia. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights. or to read the full analysis.