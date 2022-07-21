- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—21 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Criminal procedure and evidence
- Criminal Procedure (Amendment No 2) Rules 2022
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 18 July 2022
- Criminal Justice Act 2003 (Commencement No 34) and Judicial Review and Courts Act 2022 (Commencement No 1) Regulations 2022
- Proceeds of crime
- UK Supreme Court rules that fraud suspect can use funds for legal bill
- R v Luckhurst
- EDPS issues opinion on proposed Directive on recovery and confiscation of assets
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- Changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime
- Enforcers issue alert on Russian sanction evasion methods
- EU to tighten Russian asset freeze, adds gold import ban
- OFAC fines Amex for missing red flags about drug kingpin
- Sanctions (EU Exit) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2022 and Sanctions (EU Exit) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No 2) Regulations 2022
- Keeping up to date with news on Russia financial sanctions
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- Bill targeting online scams delayed after government shake-up
- Data Protection and Digital Information Bill introduced to House of Commons
- Environmental offences
- Yorkshire Water fined £1.6m for sewage pollution
- Financial services and pensions offences
- TTF publish report on suffering caused by financial sector
- Two scammers jailed for £20m pension fraud
- Goods vehicle licensing
- Traffic Commissioners for Great Britain publishes annual report
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- UK REACH at a crossroads—departure achieved, but where we are headed?
- HSE issues fatal injuries in Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing report
- Money laundering
- MPs launch inquiry into cryptoassets amid AML concerns
- Impact assessment for MLR amendments criticised by Regulatory Policy Committee
- Regulatory hearings
- Financial Reporting Council outlines reforms and new governance code
- International
- Irish regulator spots poor AML controls at online firms
- Other corporate crime news
- UK's legislative priorities up in the air until leadership race is run
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime as at 19 July 2022, the removal of the Online Safety Bill from the Parliamentary agenda, and the Supreme Court’s ruling that a fraud suspect can use funds subject to a restraint order in criminal proceedings to pay legal bills in civil proceedings (R v Luckhurst). Also included is news of the latest amendments to the Criminal Procedure Rules and updated government guidance on the UK’s sanctions regime against Russia. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights.
