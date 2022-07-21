LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Corporate Crime weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Published on: 21 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Criminal procedure and evidence
  • Criminal Procedure (Amendment No 2) Rules 2022
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 18 July 2022
  • Criminal Justice Act 2003 (Commencement No 34) and Judicial Review and Courts Act 2022 (Commencement No 1) Regulations 2022
  • Proceeds of crime
  • UK Supreme Court rules that fraud suspect can use funds for legal bill
  • R v Luckhurst
  • EDPS issues opinion on proposed Directive on recovery and confiscation of assets
Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime as at 19 July 2022, the removal of the Online Safety Bill from the Parliamentary agenda, and the Supreme Court’s ruling that a fraud suspect can use funds subject to a restraint order in criminal proceedings to pay legal bills in civil proceedings (R v Luckhurst). Also included is news of the latest amendments to the Criminal Procedure Rules and updated government guidance on the UK’s sanctions regime against Russia. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

