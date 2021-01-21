- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—21 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Criminal Procedure Rules and Criminal Practice Directions
- Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Rules 2021
- Brexit
- The EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement—law enforcement and judicial co-operation
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Business continuity in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Scotland
- Arrest and search
- Judicial review – Investigatory powers (Privacy International v Investigatory Powers Tribunal)
- Bail
- Government response to consultation on pre-charge bail legislation published
- Appeal and judicial review
- Criminal appeals—grounds of appeal—Criminal Cases Review Commission (Hamilton v Post Office Ltd)
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export control
- Former Petrofac executive pleads guilty to bribery offences
- SFO announces that it has concluded its investigation into BAT
- Comment—in Deutsche Bank settlement, US prosecutors keep pushing Foreign Corrupt Practices Act boundaries
- Consumer protection and cartels
- UK product safety and metrology—post-Brexit transition guidance from OPSS
- Corporate liability
- Analysts warn of penalties over tough new Pensions Act
- MP vows to keep pushing tougher economic crime law
- Civil penalties and the tension between companies and their directors (Sutton v Norwich City Council)
- Environmental offences
- EA reports on successful first year for the JUWC
- Goods vehicle licensing
- International road haulage—post-Brexit transition guidance from DfT
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- Chief Coroner publishes new law sheet (no 6) following decision in Maughan
- Money laundering
- JMLSG signposts areas of its AML/CTF guidance affected by end of Brexit transition period
- LSAG publishes updated anti-money laundering guidance for legal sector
- HM Treasury updates AML guidance on understanding risks and taking action for trust or company service providers
- International
- FinCEN fines Capital One $US 390m over AML violations
- ICO publishes analysis of personal data transfers from UK firms to US SEC
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Rules 2021 issued this week, the implications for corporate crime practitioners of Part 3 of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) on law enforcement and judicial cooperation and new penalties and rules on criminal liability for decisions made about workers’ pension funds in the new Pensions Schemes Act. The Government’s response to a consultation on pre-charge bail legislation is also covered, alongside the decision of the Court of Appeal on the scope of its remit, following a referral by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) arising out of the Horizon Post Office scandal, as well as Deutsche Bank’s settlement of a US anti-corruption case which pushes the boundaries of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). We also cover the Environment Agency’s report on the work by the Joint Unit for Waste Crime (JUWC) since January 2020 and the announcement by US regulators of a $US 390m fine imposed against Capital One for shortcomings in its anti-money laundering compliance programme. We also include the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including calls by the acting Chief Executive of HM Courts and Tribunal Service (HMCTS) for courts to build on the lessons of the pandemic. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
