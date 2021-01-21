Sign-in Help
Legal News

Corporate Crime weekly highlights—21 January 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Rules 2021 issued this week, the implications for corporate crime practitioners of Part 3 of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) on law enforcement and judicial cooperation and new penalties and rules on criminal liability for decisions made about workers' pension funds in the new Pensions Schemes Act. The Government's response to a consultation on pre-charge bail legislation is also covered, alongside the decision of the Court of Appeal on the scope of its remit, following a referral by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) arising out of the Horizon Post Office scandal, as well as Deutsche Bank's settlement of a US anti-corruption case which pushes the boundaries of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). We also cover the Environment Agency's report on the work by the Joint Unit for Waste Crime (JUWC) since January 2020 and the announcement by US regulators of a $US 390m fine imposed against Capital One for shortcomings in its anti-money laundering compliance programme. We also include the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including calls by the acting Chief Executive of HM Courts and Tribunal Service (HMCTS) for courts to build on the lessons of the pandemic. All this, and more, in this week's Corporate Crime weekly highlights.

