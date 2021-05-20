Corporate Crime weekly highlights—20 May 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of a Court of Appeal judgment on causation in corporate and gross negligence manslaughter cases and a High Court ruling that the statutory bar on the use of intercept evidence in criminal proceedings is not incompatible with Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). The Advocate General’s advice to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) that Iranian banks and businesses should be allowed to ask EU courts to invoke the EU Blocking Statute is also considered, alongside the trends shown by the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) commencement of criminal proceedings against NatWest plc for alleged failure to comply with money laundering regulations. News of a High Court judgment confirming the right of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) to enforce a multimillion pound confiscation order against Gerald Smith, an important ruling by the CJEU on double jeopardy in extradition proceedings involving EU Member States and the announcement by the European Commission that a new EU-wide money laundering watchdog will hold both supervisory and intelligence functions to fight illicit financial flows are also covered. In addition, we consider the Online Safety Bill, published on 12 May 2021 together with the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including news that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has fined Tested.me Ltd for offences relating to data acquired for contact tracing during the coronavirus pandemic. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.