- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—20 May 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Scotland
- Arrest and search
- Intercept evidence, human rights, and disclosure (R (on the application of Schofield) v Secretary of State for the Home Department)
- Sentence and prison law
- MoJ issues guidance on the pre-sentence report pilot in 15 magistrates’ courts
- Confiscation, civil recovery and asset forfeiture
- SFO wins labyrinthine hunt for fraudster’s £72m assets
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- EU courts told to let Iranian companies use sanction blocking law
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- UK publishes Online Safety Bill—a new era in digital regulation
- UK Finance reports over two thirds of all APP scams begin online
- CMA and ICO publish joint statement on relationship between competition and data protection
- ICO welcomes laying of Data Sharing Code of Practice before Parliament
- Extradition and mutual legal assistance
- CJEU rules double jeopardy rules can halt arrest
- Financial services and pensions offences
- FCA’s NatWest scrutiny suggests enforcement sea change
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- Gupta Family Group Alliance to be investigated by the SFO
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- Causation in corporate and gross negligence manslaughter (R v Wood Treatment)
- CQC announces that Nottinghamshire care home has been fined for unsafe care
- Insolvency offences and Companies Act offences
- Directors handed suspended sentence after managing companies while banned
- Money laundering
- FSB Technology (UK) faces regulatory action for third-party website failures
- Scotland
- SEPA releases compliance reminder following fining of Scottish Water
- International
- International anti-money laundering
- International cybersecurity and data protection
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of a Court of Appeal judgment on causation in corporate and gross negligence manslaughter cases and a High Court ruling that the statutory bar on the use of intercept evidence in criminal proceedings is not incompatible with Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). The Advocate General’s advice to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) that Iranian banks and businesses should be allowed to ask EU courts to invoke the EU Blocking Statute is also considered, alongside the trends shown by the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) commencement of criminal proceedings against NatWest plc for alleged failure to comply with money laundering regulations. News of a High Court judgment confirming the right of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) to enforce a multimillion pound confiscation order against Gerald Smith, an important ruling by the CJEU on double jeopardy in extradition proceedings involving EU Member States and the announcement by the European Commission that a new EU-wide money laundering watchdog will hold both supervisory and intelligence functions to fight illicit financial flows are also covered. In addition, we consider the Online Safety Bill, published on 12 May 2021 together with the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including news that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has fined Tested.me Ltd for offences relating to data acquired for contact tracing during the coronavirus pandemic. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
