- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—20 July 2017
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- Global grand corruption in the firing line
- No appeal on the basis of public remarks in relation to Nigerian corruption
- European Union Financial Sanctions (Amendment of Information Provisions) Regulations 2017
- Evidence
- Widespread failures of disclosure across the justice system revealed
- Fraud, forgery, tax evasion and theft offences
- New EU transparency rules for tax intermediaries—a potential administrative quagmire?
- Health and safety offences
- Court of Appeal dismisses application for leave to appeal against £1.8m fine
- Fine of £366,000 was held ‘extremely reasonable’ by Court of Appeal
- HSE lays out annual findings on workplace fatalities
- Money laundering
- House of Lords scrutiny committee raises concerns over MLD4 timing
- Appeal against sentence for money laundering
- Additional Corporate Crime updates this month
- Criminal Procedure (Amendment No 3) Rules 2017
This week’s edition of Corporate Crime highlights includes News Analysis exploring the forthcoming changes to the Criminal Procedure Rules, recent developments in health and safety sentencing, concerns over the timing of the implementation of the fourth Money Laundering Directive (MLD4) by the House of Lords and an analysis of a new initiative to combat global grand corruption by international law enforcement agencies.
