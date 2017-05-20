Sign-in Help
Legal News

Corporate Crime weekly highlights—20 July 2017

Published on: 20 May 2017
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
  • Global grand corruption in the firing line
  • No appeal on the basis of public remarks in relation to Nigerian corruption
  • European Union Financial Sanctions (Amendment of Information Provisions) Regulations 2017
  • Evidence
  • Widespread failures of disclosure across the justice system revealed
  • Fraud, forgery, tax evasion and theft offences
  • New EU transparency rules for tax intermediaries—a potential administrative quagmire?
  • Health and safety offences
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate Crime highlights includes News Analysis exploring the forthcoming changes to the Criminal Procedure Rules, recent developments in health and safety sentencing, concerns over the timing of the implementation of the fourth Money Laundering Directive (MLD4) by the House of Lords and an analysis of a new initiative to combat global grand corruption by international law enforcement agencies. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

