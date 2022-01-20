LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Corporate Crime weekly highlights—20 January 2022

Published on: 20 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate Crime weekly highlights—20 January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Minutes for first meeting of Specialised Committee on Law Enforcement and Judicial Cooperation published
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Health protection regulations
  • Continuity of business in the criminal courts
  • Regulatory response
  • Proceeds of crime
  • Pensions calculations in confiscation proceedings (R v Asplin and others)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of a high-value prosecution brought by The Pensions Regulator (TPR), of the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) investigation into 54 suspected money-laundering offences and of Parliament’s latest consideration of the draft Online Harms Bill. Also included is news of the passing of the Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Rules 2022 and that the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) plans to increase Magistrates’ sentencing powers. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

