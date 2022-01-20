- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—20 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Minutes for first meeting of Specialised Committee on Law Enforcement and Judicial Cooperation published
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Proceeds of crime
- Pensions calculations in confiscation proceedings (R v Asplin and others)
- Criminal procedure and evidence
- Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Rules 2022
- Court of Appeal rejects abuse of process challenge to prosecution based on disproportionate interference with ECHR rights (R v Brown)
- Sentence and prison law
- MoJ announces plans to increase Magistrates’ sentencing powers
- Sentencing Council launches new pronouncement-card builder for magistrates’ courts
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- South Korea receives US approval to pay arbitral award to Iranian citizens
- Russian Supreme Court says international sanctions are sufficient to ignore dispute resolution clause (JSC Uraltransmash v PESA)
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- Tech platforms face new UK Parliament push to toughen online safety law
- HMT announces government plans to strengthen rules on misleading cryptoasset promotions
- Environmental offences
- EA CEO considers post-Brexit environmental regulation
- Financial services and pensions offences
- Pensions Regulator reports plea change in high-value pension fraud prosecution
- TPR criticises pension scheme trustees for failing to report suspected scams
- FCA updates guidance on competition powers and procedures
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- Bankers' group warns of scams targeting remote workers
- Welsh Revenue Authority guidance on tax avoidance and evasion
- Goods vehicle licensing
- Traffic Commissioners guidance updated
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- Importance of written directions to jurors in coroners’ inquests (R (on the application of Ginn) v HM Senior Coroner for Inner London)
- Local Authority prosecutions
- Home Office publishes draft statutory guidance on Offensive Weapons Act 2019
- Money laundering
- UK financial regulator has 54 money-laundering probes ongoing, minister says
- Tito Ibn-Sheikh sentenced to 45 months in prison for money laundering offences
- Regulatory hearings
- FRC publishes three-year plan and budget in preparation for its transition to ARGA
- International
- Takeaways from US white collar criminal enforcement in 2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of a high-value prosecution brought by The Pensions Regulator (TPR), of the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) investigation into 54 suspected money-laundering offences and of Parliament’s latest consideration of the draft Online Harms Bill. Also included is news of the passing of the Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Rules 2022 and that the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) plans to increase Magistrates’ sentencing powers. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
