Corporate Crime weekly highlights—20 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of a high-value prosecution brought by The Pensions Regulator (TPR), of the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) investigation into 54 suspected money-laundering offences and of Parliament’s latest consideration of the draft Online Harms Bill. Also included is news of the passing of the Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Rules 2022 and that the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) plans to increase Magistrates’ sentencing powers. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.