- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—2 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Magistrates' court proceedings
- MoJ responds to consultation on increasing court fees and Help with Fees income thresholds
- Abuse of process in private prosecutions (Asif v Ditta and another)
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- HM Treasury and FCA issue Afghanistan sanctions reminders
- Confiscation, civil recovery and asset forfeiture
- SFO secures increased confiscation orders against convicted fraudsters
- Salary and pension contribution assessments in confiscation proceedings (R v Asplin and others)
- Corporate liability
- The biggest UK corporate crime decisions of 2021 so far
- Transparency International UK responds to Law Commission consultation on corporate criminal liability
- Environmental offences
- Environment Agency v Southern Water Services Ltd—sentencing remarks published
- Financial services and pensions offences
- Pension Schemes Act 2021 (Commencement No 3 and Transitional and Saving Provisions) Regulations 2021
- Goods vehicle licensing
- New rules for international road haulage in 2022—post-Brexit transition guidance from DfT
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- The reverse burden of proof in health and safety prosecutions—as you were
- ORR publishes blog post explaining WH Malcolm prosecution
- HSE Chair, Sarah Newton, reflects on her first year
- Money laundering
- FATF publishes updated consolidated assessment ratings table
- Regulatory hearings
- HCPC opens consultation on keeping remote hearings
- International
- How SEC’s policy pivot supports whistleblowers
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes a review of the biggest UK corporate crime decisions of 2021 so far, analysis of a Court of Appeal ruling on the reverse burden of proof in health and safety prosecutions, assessment of how the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s policy pivot supports whistleblowers as well as news of increased confiscation orders secured by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and recent Court of Appeal decisions on confiscation and private prosecutions. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
