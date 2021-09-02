LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Legal News

Corporate Crime weekly highlights—2 September 2021

Published on: 02 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Health protection regulations
  • Continuity of business in the criminal courts
  • Regulatory response
  • Magistrates' court proceedings
  • MoJ responds to consultation on increasing court fees and Help with Fees income thresholds
  • Abuse of process in private prosecutions (Asif v Ditta and another)
  • Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes a review of the biggest UK corporate crime decisions of 2021 so far, analysis of a Court of Appeal ruling on the reverse burden of proof in health and safety prosecutions, assessment of how the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s policy pivot supports whistleblowers as well as news of increased confiscation orders secured by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and recent Court of Appeal decisions on confiscation and private prosecutions. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

