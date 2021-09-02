Corporate Crime weekly highlights—2 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes a review of the biggest UK corporate crime decisions of 2021 so far, analysis of a Court of Appeal ruling on the reverse burden of proof in health and safety prosecutions, assessment of how the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s policy pivot supports whistleblowers as well as news of increased confiscation orders secured by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and recent Court of Appeal decisions on confiscation and private prosecutions. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.