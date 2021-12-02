Corporate Crime weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the purpose and impact of the Economic Crime (Anti-Money Laundering) Levy, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) enforcement action for serious financial crime control failings as well as government plans to include measures to tackle scammers using paid adverts to commit fraud in the Online Safety Bill. We also include news that a Gambian ambassador has been convicted and fined for pensions breaches and the Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal against a £1.1m health and safety fine. All this, and more, in this week's Corporate Crime weekly highlights.