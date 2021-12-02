LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Corporate Crime weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Published on: 02 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate Crime weekly highlights—2 December 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Health protection regulations
  • Continuity of business in the criminal courts
  • Scotland
  • Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
  • Best practices in preparation for FCPA enforcement surge
  • FCDO announces £4.4m recovered in corruption case used for Chad foreign aid
  • Consumer protection and cartels
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the purpose and impact of the Economic Crime (Anti-Money Laundering) Levy, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) enforcement action for serious financial crime control failings as well as government plans to include measures to tackle scammers using paid adverts to commit fraud in the Online Safety Bill. We also include news that a Gambian ambassador has been convicted and fined for pensions breaches and the Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal against a £1.1m health and safety fine. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

