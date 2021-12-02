- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—2 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Scotland
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- Best practices in preparation for FCPA enforcement surge
- FCDO announces £4.4m recovered in corruption case used for Chad foreign aid
- Consumer protection and cartels
- Consumer safety stakeholders express concerns to government in Open Letter
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- Government rests hope of tackling fraud on advertising programme
- ICO announces provisional intent to fine Clearview AI Inc £17m
- ICO issues £140,000 fine for illegal pension cold calls
- Financial services and pensions offences
- Gambian ambassador fined over pensions breaches
- FCA imposes £624k fine for lapses in financial crime controls
- FCA says changes to its decision-making processes will speed up decisions on consumer harm
- Goods vehicle licensing
- Traffic Commissioners warn of the importance of training and good recruitment
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- Court of Appeal dismisses appeal against £1.1m health and safety fine
- Insolvency offences and Companies Act offences
- Court of Appeal dismisses appeal against fraudulent trading conviction
- Money laundering
- The Economic Crime (Anti-Money Laundering) Levy
- Many crypto companies are failing to meet AML rules, FCA says
- FATF publishes its Annual Report 2020–2021 and updated consolidated assessment ratings
- Regulatory hearings
- GPhC launches consultation on permanently holding remote hearings
- Corporate Crime in Scotland
- Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs)—challenge to policy of delegating responsibility for determining whether to apply for UWO
- International
- Council of EU adopts position on extending the scope of EU WTR2 to cryptoassets
- Eurojust announces agreement of cross-regional strategy for judicial cooperation
- Europol action leads to 1803 money laundering arrests
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the purpose and impact of the Economic Crime (Anti-Money Laundering) Levy, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) enforcement action for serious financial crime control failings as well as government plans to include measures to tackle scammers using paid adverts to commit fraud in the Online Safety Bill. We also include news that a Gambian ambassador has been convicted and fined for pensions breaches and the Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal against a £1.1m health and safety fine. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
