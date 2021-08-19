menu-search
Legal News

Corporate Crime weekly highlights—19 August 2021

Published on: 19 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the Serious Fraud Office’s (SFO) ability to secure convictions, the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) approach to prosecuting fraud offences and why the EU’s Whistleblowing Directive may still affect UK lawyers. We also cover the SFO’s announcement that it has charged five individuals with bribery and money laundering in relation to the suspected payment of bribes to win contracts within the UK construction sector, the Irish government’s intention to create a new independent watchdog to investigate and prosecute white collar crime and the publication of the Sentencing Council’s guidelines for sentencing offenders convicted of modern slavery offences in England and Wales. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

