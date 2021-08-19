- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—19 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Delivery texts top ‘smishing’ scams amid pandemic
- Arrest and search
- UK spy agencies found to have unlawfully collected personal data (Privacy International v Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs & others)
- SCC launches consultation on surveillance camera code of practice
More...
- Sentence and prison law
- Sentencing Council publishes guidelines on sentencing modern slavery offenders
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- SFO’s cash haul doesn’t curb questions about its direction
- SFO charges five with bribery and money laundering offences
- Corporate liability
- Dancing to the EU’s tune—why its Whistleblowing Directive may still affect you
- Environmental offences
- NRW consults on its enforcement and prosecution policy
- Extradition and mutual legal assistance
- No room for Parliamentary debates in extradition, court rules
- Financial services and pensions offences
- Former IT execs deny FCA charges over misleading investors
- FCA win fires warning shot to sector on pension middlemen
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- The FCA and fraud—the story of a reluctant prosecutor
- Ex-Allianz employee gets suspended sentence for fraud
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- HSE asks farmers to increase safety after series of fatal incidents
- Money laundering
- International
- Ireland announces new watchdog for white collar crime
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the Serious Fraud Office’s (SFO) ability to secure convictions, the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) approach to prosecuting fraud offences and why the EU’s Whistleblowing Directive may still affect UK lawyers. We also cover the SFO’s announcement that it has charged five individuals with bribery and money laundering in relation to the suspected payment of bribes to win contracts within the UK construction sector, the Irish government’s intention to create a new independent watchdog to investigate and prosecute white collar crime and the publication of the Sentencing Council’s guidelines for sentencing offenders convicted of modern slavery offences in England and Wales. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.