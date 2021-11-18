Corporate Crime weekly highlights—18 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the admissibility of bad character evidence in health and safety prosecutions, what the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) prosecution of Natwest tells us about AML liability as well as concerns that the Law Commission may be considering watering down proposals for a failure to prevent economic crime offence. We also consider a Court of Justice judgment on the European Arrest Warrant (EAW) provisions in the Withdrawal Agreement and the surrender mechanism provisions in the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA). All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.