- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—18 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Scotland
- Criminal procedure and evidence
- Bad Character—an essential guide to propensity evidence in health and safety prosecutions
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- CPS announces charge of former police sergeant and others for bribery offences
- Corporate liability
- UK corporate liability laws mustn’t be watered down, MP warns, as concern grows
- Collective redundancy: the criminal offence of failure to notify the Secretary of State (R (Palmer) v Northern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court)
- Environmental offences
- Environment Act 2021 (Commencement No 1) Regulations 2021
- Extradition and mutual legal assistance
- EAW provisions of the Withdrawal Agreement and the surrender mechanism provisions of the Trade and Co-operation Agreement apply to Ireland
- Financial services and pensions offences
- FCA fines Sunrise Brokers LLP £642,400 for financial crime control failings in relation to cum-ex trading
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- UK Finance reports on criminals facing 12 year sentence for £900k scam
- Insolvency and Companies Act offences
- Insolvency Service publishes enforcement outcomes data for October 2021
- Local Authority prosecutions
- OPSS publishes consultation outcome for UK product safety review
- Money laundering
- What the Natwest case tells us about AML liability
- Corporate crime in Scotland
- Scottish Sentencing Council publishes Annual Report
- Scottish Government announce bail and release from custody consultation
- International
- Defence tips for navigating SEC's new admissions policy
- INTERPOL and Europol call for innovative policing solutions to beat cybercrime
- G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meet to discuss cyber security
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the admissibility of bad character evidence in health and safety prosecutions, what the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) prosecution of Natwest tells us about AML liability as well as concerns that the Law Commission may be considering watering down proposals for a failure to prevent economic crime offence. We also consider a Court of Justice judgment on the European Arrest Warrant (EAW) provisions in the Withdrawal Agreement and the surrender mechanism provisions in the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA). All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
