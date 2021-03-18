- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—18 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- EU sends formal notice to UK for Northern Ireland Protocol breach
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Business continuity in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Scotland
- Arrest and search
- KBR ruling won’t kill UK fraud investigations, says SFO’s Osofsky
- Covert Human Intelligence Sources (Criminal Conduct) Act 2021
- JCHR launches call for evidence on Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill
- Magistrates' court proceedings
- Government commits to make private prosecutions fairer—but does it go far enough?
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- Russia (Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) (Amendment) Order 2021
- Consumer protection and cartels
- OPSS launches consultation on modernising product safety laws
- Corporate liability
- TPR launches consultation on newly published policy on use of criminal powers
- Home Office launches modern slavery statement registry
- Financial Conduct Authority
- FCA brings its first criminal prosecution for alleged breaches of MLR 2007
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- Should an appeal against a health and safety prohibition notice be stayed pending the outcome of related criminal proceedings? (Shiva Ltd v Boyd (One of her Majesty’s Inspectors of Health and Safety))
- Home Office publishes response to fire safety consultation
- Local authority prosecutions
- FSA publishes revised Food Law Codes of Practice for England and NI
- Money laundering
- FATF report highlights trade-based money laundering risk indicators
- In Touch Games fined £3.4m for social responsibility, AML and marketing failings
- Data protection offences
- UK to balance data protection with innovation in post-Brexit regulatory regime, official says
- International
- FCPA pipeline of cases ‘has never been stronger’, US Justice Department fraud section chief says
- SEC data transfer safe harbour raises questions for UK companies
- Court of Justice of the European Union limits conditions for retention of electronic communications in criminal investigations (H.K. v Prokuratuur)
- EUIPO and Eurojust strengthen co-operation to tackle IP crime
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) commencement of its prosecution of Natwest Bank for money laundering offences, assessment of the remarks by the Director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) that KBR’s recent UK Supreme Court win over the SFO hasn’t ‘killed’ their ability to investigate offences, consideration of a High Court judgment on appealing health and safety prohibition notices and analysis of the scope and impact of the Covert Human Intelligence Sources (Criminal Conduct) Act 2021. The House of Commons Justice Committee’s recommendations on making private prosecutions fairer is also considered, alongside assessment of the approach the DOJ will take to FCPA breaches and analysis of the impact of the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) announcement that UK authorities will permit UK-based companies to transfer personal data of UK data subjects to the SEC to facilitate its investigations. News that The Pensions Regulator (TPR) has started a consultation on a draft policy for TPR’s use of its criminal powers, the Food Standards Agency has published updated versions of the Food Law Code of Practice and Food Law Practice Guidance for England and Northern Ireland and the publication of the government’s response to the fire safety consultation are also included. We also cover our usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
