Corporate Crime weekly highlights—18 March 2021

Published on: 18 March 2021
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) commencement of its prosecution of Natwest Bank for money laundering offences, assessment of the remarks by the Director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) that KBR’s recent UK Supreme Court win over the SFO hasn’t ‘killed’ their ability to investigate offences, consideration of a High Court judgment on appealing health and safety prohibition notices and analysis of the scope and impact of the Covert Human Intelligence Sources (Criminal Conduct) Act 2021. The House of Commons Justice Committee’s recommendations on making private prosecutions fairer is also considered, alongside assessment of the approach the DOJ will take to FCPA breaches and analysis of the impact of the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) announcement that UK authorities will permit UK-based companies to transfer personal data of UK data subjects to the SEC to facilitate its investigations. News that The Pensions Regulator (TPR) has started a consultation on a draft policy for TPR’s use of its criminal powers, the Food Standards Agency has published updated versions of the Food Law Code of Practice and Food Law Practice Guidance for England and Northern Ireland and the publication of the government’s response to the fire safety consultation are also included. We also cover our usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

