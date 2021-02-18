- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—18 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Committee asks questions on extending provisional application
- Commons briefing examines governance and dispute settlement provisions in TCA
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Business continuity in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Scotland
- Magistrates’ court proceedings
More...
- The importance of time limits and documentation when prosecuting (Russnak-Johnston v Reading Magistrates’ Court)
- Appeal and judicial review
- Unfairness caused by excessive judicial intervention (R v Mustafa)
- Consumer protection and cartels
- IP completion day—impact on product safety and enforcement
- Post-Brexit transition guidance published on importing and exporting food and drink and the use of the UKNI marking
- OPSS publishes revised version of its enforcement policy
- Report published into how to bolster UK competition and consumer laws
- Corporate liability
- Pension Schemes Bill receives Royal Assent
- Business and human rights legislation and the enforcement question—a report by Kingsley Napley LLP and Dr Rachel Chambers
- Environmental offences
- Environment Agency’s obligations after Brexit
- Extradition and mutual legal assistance
- ECJ told Bulgarian arrests warrants don’t meet EU rules
- Financial Conduct Authority
- ECJ eases self-incrimination worries in market abuse probes
- FCA to prosecute two men accused of insider dealing
- Proceedings begin against allegedly fraudulent and insider dealing brothers
- Stockbroker charged with money laundering makes first court appearance
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- Watchdog investigating £55m of suspected pension scams
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- Gross negligence manslaughter and Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 convictions follow fatal electrocution
- HMICFRS shares progress made by LFB following Grenfell Tower Inquiry
- Welsh minister publishes statement on building safety
- Local authority prosecutions
- Landlord who ignored planning enforcememt notices fined £336,000
- Money laundering
- FATF publishes table of assessment ratings
- Regulatory hearings
- Beefed-up UK audit watchdog eyes £6.8m for extra costs
- PSA and GDC publish responses to Health and Care Bill White Paper
- Corporate Crime in Scotland
- Food Information (Scotland) Amendment Regulations 2021
- Scotland Act 1998 (Agency Arrangements) (Specification) (Overseas Production Orders) Order 2021
- International
- Hackers targeted celebs in $US 100m crypto scam, Europol says
- European Commission opens roadmap on tackling organised crime in EU
- Eurojust announces co-operation agreement with EPPO
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the Pension Schemes Act 2021, which creates criminal liability for deficient defined benefit pension schemes, as well as enhancing the enforcement powers of The Pensions Regulator (TPR). We also have analysis of the impact of IP completion day on product safety and enforcement, consideration of the additional obligations and responsibilities imposed on the Environment Agency’s (EA) post-IP completion day, assessment of a ECJ decision which has made it easier for individuals under investigation for market abuse to remain silent, as well as consideration of whether a compulsory UK human rights due diligence (HRDD) law is on the horizon and assessment of a recent case highlighting the importance of time limits and documentation when prosecuting. In a busy week for the FCA, there is news of three new prosecutions commenced for financial services related offences and TPR has announced it is investigating £55 m in pension scams. Also included is our usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.