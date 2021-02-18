Sign-in Help
Corporate Crime weekly highlights—18 February 2021

Published on: 18 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Committee asks questions on extending provisional application
  • Commons briefing examines governance and dispute settlement provisions in TCA
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Business continuity in the criminal courts
  • Regulatory response
  • Scotland
  • Magistrates’ court proceedings
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the Pension Schemes Act 2021, which creates criminal liability for deficient defined benefit pension schemes, as well as enhancing the enforcement powers of The Pensions Regulator (TPR). We also have analysis of the impact of IP completion day on product safety and enforcement, consideration of the additional obligations and responsibilities imposed on the Environment Agency’s (EA) post-IP completion day, assessment of a ECJ decision which has made it easier for individuals under investigation for market abuse to remain silent, as well as consideration of whether a compulsory UK human rights due diligence (HRDD) law is on the horizon and assessment of a recent case highlighting the importance of time limits and documentation when prosecuting. In a busy week for the FCA, there is news of three new prosecutions commenced for financial services related offences and TPR has announced it is investigating £55 m in pension scams. Also included is our usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

