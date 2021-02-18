Corporate Crime weekly highlights—18 February 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the Pension Schemes Act 2021, which creates criminal liability for deficient defined benefit pension schemes, as well as enhancing the enforcement powers of The Pensions Regulator (TPR). We also have analysis of the impact of IP completion day on product safety and enforcement, consideration of the additional obligations and responsibilities imposed on the Environment Agency’s (EA) post-IP completion day, assessment of a ECJ decision which has made it easier for individuals under investigation for market abuse to remain silent, as well as consideration of whether a compulsory UK human rights due diligence (HRDD) law is on the horizon and assessment of a recent case highlighting the importance of time limits and documentation when prosecuting. In a busy week for the FCA, there is news of three new prosecutions commenced for financial services related offences and TPR has announced it is investigating £55 m in pension scams. Also included is our usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.