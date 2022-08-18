- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—18 August 2022
- In this issue:
- Criminal liability
- Potential reforms to the UK’s model for criminal liability—should we be concerned?
- Criminal procedure and evidence
- Cut Post Office’s powers over redress, says probe chair
- Crown court backlog rises for third month in a row
- Criminal Procedure Rule Committee updates Criminal Procedure Rules
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 15 August 2022
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- OFSI publishes reporting obligations webinar
- Keeping up to date with news on Russia financial sanctions
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- Should Electronic Communications Code Agreements contain safety and oversight measures? (On Tower UK Ltd v AP Wireless (II) UK Ltd)
- Financial services and pensions offences
- Fintech faces new compliance and enforcement challenges
- Pension body failing to record reasons for scam referrals
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- Lawyer sentenced to 14 years for fraudulent funding scheme
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- Electrical company fined £1m after electrician suffered serious burns
- Insolvency offences and Companies Act offences
- Gold trading investment scammer receives 14-year ban
- Money laundering
- Lawyers and accountants face tighter AML scrutiny by FCA
- Watchdog fines Lloyds bank offshoot for AML breaches
- Gambling Commission fines Entain £17m for regulatory failures
- Other corporate crime news
- UK ministry disappointed barristers might step up strikes
- International
- Proposal for updated EU product liability rules pushed back from Autumn 2022 publication
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the Law Commission’s long-awaited options paper on potential reforms to the UK’s model for criminal liability, the powers of redress the Post Office should have to compensate those wrongly convicted of fraud, and the new compliance and enforcement challenges for fintech. Also included is news of the Criminal Procedure Rule Committee’s update to the Criminal Procedure Rules (CrimPR), a £17m fine issued by the Gambling Commission against Entain Group for social responsibility and anti-money laundering failures and an investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) against a retail and electrical contracting company resulting in a fine of £1m. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights.
