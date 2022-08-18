LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Corporate Crime weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Published on: 18 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Corporate Crime weekly highlights—18 August 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Criminal liability
  • Potential reforms to the UK’s model for criminal liability—should we be concerned?
  • Criminal procedure and evidence
  • Cut Post Office’s powers over redress, says probe chair
  • Crown court backlog rises for third month in a row
  • Criminal Procedure Rule Committee updates Criminal Procedure Rules
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 15 August 2022
  • Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the Law Commission’s long-awaited options paper on potential reforms to the UK’s model for criminal liability, the powers of redress the Post Office should have to compensate those wrongly convicted of fraud, and the new compliance and enforcement challenges for fintech. Also included is news of the Criminal Procedure Rule Committee’s update to the Criminal Procedure Rules (CrimPR), a £17m fine issued by the Gambling Commission against Entain Group for social responsibility and anti-money laundering failures and an investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) against a retail and electrical contracting company resulting in a fine of £1m. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE)

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More