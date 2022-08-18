Corporate Crime weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the Law Commission’s long-awaited options paper on potential reforms to the UK’s model for criminal liability, the powers of redress the Post Office should have to compensate those wrongly convicted of fraud, and the new compliance and enforcement challenges for fintech. Also included is news of the Criminal Procedure Rule Committee’s update to the Criminal Procedure Rules (CrimPR), a £17m fine issued by the Gambling Commission against Entain Group for social responsibility and anti-money laundering failures and an investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) against a retail and electrical contracting company resulting in a fine of £1m. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights. or to read the full analysis.