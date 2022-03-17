Corporate Crime weekly highlights—17 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes continued analysis of the fast-moving developments on sanctions measures in response to the conflict in Ukraine as well as the passing of the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act 2022. Also included is analysis of the government’s shift to hold technology giants responsible for fraudulent adverts on their online platforms, the impact of the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s (FinCEN) proposed rules on corporate transparency and recent enforcement action by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights. or to read the full analysis.