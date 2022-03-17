- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—17 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Investigating criminal conduct
- Bloomberg privacy ruling reestablishes balance in UK law
- Cross border criminal investigations
- Judicial treatment of Declaratory Orders in extradition proceedings (Craig v Her Majesty’s Advocate (for the Government of the United States of America) (Scotland))
- Proceeds of crime
- Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act 2022 receives Royal Assent
- Sentence and prison law
- Sentencing Council announces amendments to sentencing guidelines
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- Responding to changes in sanctions designations
- Impact of Russian sanctions on disclosure obligations under UK MAR
- FCA’s expectations of senior managers in the context of Russian sanctions
- What tighter US sanctions against Russia mean for companies
- Insurers fear for US$13bn aeroplanes grounded in Russia
- Keeping up to date with news on Russia financial sanctions
- Data protection and cybercrime offences
- Five companies fined for making unsolicited direct marketing calls to elderly
- ICO fines law firm £98,000 for failure to securely process personal data
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- UK government shifts on online financial scam ads amid pressure
- Banks urge MPs to allow more data sharing to fight fraud
- Money laundering
- HM Treasury approves changes to JMLSG guidance
- FATF publishes 2022 recommendations
- Economic Crime (Anti-Money Laundering) Levy Regulations 2022
- Regulatory hearings
- NMC and GMC updates duty of candour guidance
- International
- Deutsche bank says it violated US$80m deal with DoJ
- How FinCEN shell company rules differ from past BSA standards
- INTERPOL launches Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Centre
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes continued analysis of the fast-moving developments on sanctions measures in response to the conflict in Ukraine as well as the passing of the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act 2022. Also included is analysis of the government’s shift to hold technology giants responsible for fraudulent adverts on their online platforms, the impact of the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s (FinCEN) proposed rules on corporate transparency and recent enforcement action by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights.
