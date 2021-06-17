- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—17 June 2021
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the updated guidance issued by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on the offence of ‘failure to disclose’ under section 330 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002), consideration of the key issues relating to legal advice privilege in the context of internal investigations, assessment of the implications of new money laundering legislation for fintech and analysis of a Court of Appeal judgment regarding fresh psychiatric evidence and lack of fitness to plead in confiscation proceedings. The indication by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) that it will act if Google breaks financial promotion rules is also considered, alongside the worries of European banks in serving businesses seen as suspicious in the wake of recent money laundering scandals. We also consider calls by the National Audit Office (NAO) to ensure regulators have powers to enforce product safety, updated Home Office mutual legal assistance (MLA) guidelines for foreign authorities, and recent penalties issued by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) against two businesses for sending unlawful marketing messages. We also include the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
