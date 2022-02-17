Corporate Crime weekly highlights—17 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the Supreme Court’s decision in the Bloomberg appeal which confirms suspects do have a reasonable expectation of privacy during criminal investigations, a review of extradition arrangements post-Brexit and consideration of the evidence given to a parliamentary committee by the director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) in relation to disclosure failings in the SFO’s case against two Serco executives in 2021. We also cover news of the appointment by the Attorney General of former Director of Public Prosecutions Sir David Calvert-Smith to lead the independent review into the handling by the SFO of the Unaoil case and the conviction of Alutrade Ltd for corporate manslaughter. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.