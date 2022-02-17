LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Corporate Crime weekly highlights—17 February 2022

Published on: 17 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate Crime weekly highlights—17 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Health Protection regulations
  • Continuity of business in the criminal courts
  • Regulatory response
  • Investigating criminal conduct
  • Supreme Court confirms reasonable expectation of privacy during criminal investigations (Bloomberg LP v ZXC)
  • Cross-border criminal investigations
  • Extradition post-Brexit—the Irish questions answered
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the Supreme Court’s decision in the Bloomberg appeal which confirms suspects do have a reasonable expectation of privacy during criminal investigations, a review of extradition arrangements post-Brexit and consideration of the evidence given to a parliamentary committee by the director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) in relation to disclosure failings in the SFO’s case against two Serco executives in 2021. We also cover news of the appointment by the Attorney General of former Director of Public Prosecutions Sir David Calvert-Smith to lead the independent review into the handling by the SFO of the Unaoil case and the conviction of Alutrade Ltd for corporate manslaughter. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Insurable interest

Insurable interest

Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sectorOn 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of