- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—17 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health Protection regulations
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Investigating criminal conduct
- Supreme Court confirms reasonable expectation of privacy during criminal investigations (Bloomberg LP v ZXC)
- Cross-border criminal investigations
- Extradition post-Brexit—the Irish questions answered
- Criminal procedure and evidence
- CPRC publishes guide on new Criminal Procedure Rules
- Lord Chief Justice issues guidance on remote attendance by advocates at the Crown Court
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- Three safe passages to avoid sanctions double binds
- David Calvert-Smith appointed to lead independent review on SFO Unaoil failings
- G7 Finance Ministers publish statement on Ukraine
- Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Financial services and pensions offences
- Former CFO and Finance Director of Redcentric Plc convicted of involvement in firm’s market abuse, while former CEO is acquitted
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- SFO director tells MPs she lost sleep over Serco trial collapse
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- Gas company fined £5m after explosion at residential property
- Recycling firm convicted of corporate manslaughter
- Money laundering
- Money launderers sentenced for £15m alcohol scheme
- Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- International
- US Court of Appeals Second Circuit LIBOR-rigging reversal is a boon for defendants
- Takeaways from DOJ Fraud Section’s 2021 year in review
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the Supreme Court’s decision in the Bloomberg appeal which confirms suspects do have a reasonable expectation of privacy during criminal investigations, a review of extradition arrangements post-Brexit and consideration of the evidence given to a parliamentary committee by the director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) in relation to disclosure failings in the SFO’s case against two Serco executives in 2021. We also cover news of the appointment by the Attorney General of former Director of Public Prosecutions Sir David Calvert-Smith to lead the independent review into the handling by the SFO of the Unaoil case and the conviction of Alutrade Ltd for corporate manslaughter. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
