Corporate Crime weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Published on: 15 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Corporate Crime weekly highlights—15 September 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Criminal procedure and evidence
  • New Justice Secretary urged to fix legal aid crisis
  • HMCTS announces the postponement of hearings following the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II
  • Proceeds of crime
  • FATF and INTERPOL launch joint asset recovery initiative
  • Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
  • New sanctions reporting obligations on cryptoasset providers
  • Reviews of UK fraud agency's Serco and Unaoil failures will cost it almost £440,000
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the fallout from the unsuccessful Serious Fraud Office (SFO) Unaoil and Serco prosecutions, the new sanctions reporting obligations on cryptoasset exchange providers and custodian wallet providers and analysis of the Financial Services and Markets Bill. Also included is information from HM Courts and Tribunal Service on the postponement of hearings on the day of the Queen's State Funeral. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

