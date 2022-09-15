Corporate Crime weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the fallout from the unsuccessful Serious Fraud Office (SFO) Unaoil and Serco prosecutions, the new sanctions reporting obligations on cryptoasset exchange providers and custodian wallet providers and analysis of the Financial Services and Markets Bill. Also included is information from HM Courts and Tribunal Service on the postponement of hearings on the day of the Queen's State Funeral. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights. or to read the full analysis.