- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—15 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Criminal procedure and evidence
- New Justice Secretary urged to fix legal aid crisis
- HMCTS announces the postponement of hearings following the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II
- Proceeds of crime
- FATF and INTERPOL launch joint asset recovery initiative
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- New sanctions reporting obligations on cryptoasset providers
- Reviews of UK fraud agency's Serco and Unaoil failures will cost it almost £440,000
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- Delayed UK online safety law will go ahead with ‘tweaks’, Truss says
- ICO takes action against DIT and BEIS for slow responses to access requests
- Food safety and hygiene offences
- Food Information (Amendment of Transitional Provisions) Regulations
- Financial services and pensions offences
- A review of the new UK Financial Services and Markets Bill
- Treasury poised to get new power to direct regulators
- Lawyers warn government risks ruining financial regs with reforms
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- Banker gets six years in absentia in €100m shipping fraud
- Money laundering
- Wolfsberg best practice guidance on requests for information—key takeaways
- Corporate Crime in Scotland
- Scottish Courts and Tribunals announces arrangements following the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II
- International
- Eurojust reports on environmental crime work
- EDPB adopts statement on European Police Cooperation Code
- Other corporate crime news
- Passage of government’s Bill of Rights halted
- Government response to COVID-19 and the criminal law and future of legal aid reports published
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the fallout from the unsuccessful Serious Fraud Office (SFO) Unaoil and Serco prosecutions, the new sanctions reporting obligations on cryptoasset exchange providers and custodian wallet providers and analysis of the Financial Services and Markets Bill. Also included is information from HM Courts and Tribunal Service on the postponement of hearings on the day of the Queen's State Funeral. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights.
