Legal News

Corporate Crime weekly highlights—15 July 2021

Published on: 15 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate Crime weekly highlights—15 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Health protection regulations
  • Business continuity in the criminal courts
  • Regulatory response
  • Appeal and judicial review
  • All in good time? (Lessons from Good Law Project v DSHC)
  • New fully digital edition of blue guide published
  • Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the impact of prevention of future deaths reports, assessment of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)’s and Wolfsberg Group’s recent communications on anti-money laundering measures, and consideration of the importance of following procedure when making judicial review claims. In addition to our usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we also cover the publication of updated guidance and an updated form for requesting a review of sanctions designations, the record £90m fine imposed on Southern Water following conviction for causing illegal sewage discharges and the sentencing of Wood Treatment Limited and its managing director following the Bosley Mill explosion. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

