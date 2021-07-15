- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—15 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Business continuity in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Appeal and judicial review
- All in good time? (Lessons from Good Law Project v DSHC)
- New fully digital edition of blue guide published
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- FCDO publishes updated Sanctions Review Request Form and updates guidance on submitting Sanctions Review Request Forms
- Somalia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- Metropolitan Police seize nearly £180m cryptocurrency breaking records
- Interpol Secretary General calls for global coalition to tackle ransomware
- Environmental offences
- Environment Agency issues record £90m fine to Southern Water for causing illegal sewage discharge
- EA’s annual report finds water companies failing their duty to the environment
- Financial services and pensions offences
- FCA’s new Dear CEO letter—all the AML-deficiency greatest hits of the last ten years—warning to banks to perform gap analysis or face regulatory action
- FCA fines LBGI £90m for misleading communications with home insurance customers
- FCA prohibits director for failing to report disqualification and criminal investigation
- Stephen Allen pleads guilty to forgery following FCA case involving unauthorised collective investment schemes
- Goods vehicle licensing
- DfT updates temporary relaxation rules for retained EU drivers’ hours
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- The influence of Coroners—what impact do prevention of future deaths reports have in practice?
- Wood Treatment Ltd and its managing director sentenced following Bosley Mill explosion
- Work and Pensions Committee launches inquiry into asbestos management
- Money laundering
- Wolfsberg Group guidance on effective anti-money laundering and combating terrorist finance programmes
- HM Treasury further updates advisory notices on money laundering and terrorist financing controls in overseas jurisdictions and high-risk third countries
- Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (No 2) (High-Risk Countries) Regulations 2021
- FATF publishes consolidated assessment ratings for July 2021
- International
- Bearer shares to be banned under EU plans to fight money laundering
- Eurojust takes co-ordinated action against online fraud gang involving 300 bank accounts
- European Chief Prosecutor discusses EPPO’s role in tackling financial crimes
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the impact of prevention of future deaths reports, assessment of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)’s and Wolfsberg Group’s recent communications on anti-money laundering measures, and consideration of the importance of following procedure when making judicial review claims. In addition to our usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we also cover the publication of updated guidance and an updated form for requesting a review of sanctions designations, the record £90m fine imposed on Southern Water following conviction for causing illegal sewage discharges and the sentencing of Wood Treatment Limited and its managing director following the Bosley Mill explosion. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
