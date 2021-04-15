- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—15 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health Protection Regulations
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Scotland
- Trial on indictment
- Power of Crown Court judges to deal with flawed committals (R v Gould)
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
More...
- FATF and G20 ACWG hold joint meeting to improve beneficial ownership transparency
- Extradition and mutual legal assistance
- Certain mutual legal assistance requests to be sent to new address
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- Ringing the changes with the CPS’s Economic Crime Strategy 2025
- Financial adviser loses bid to overturn six-year pension fraud sentence
- SFO investigates suspected fraud in Raedex Consortium group of companies
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- R v Hawkins, Dixon & MPM North West Ltd—aspects of gross negligence manslaughter
- Not-for-profit organisation’s health and safety fine reduced (R v Places For People Homes)
- Application to quash original inquest's determination and for fresh inquest rejected (Farrell v Her Majesty's Coroner for North East Hampshire)
- Insolvency and Company Act offences
- Company director receives suspended sentence and is banned for eight years
- Money laundering
- G20 aids FATF tackle in money laundering, terrorist and proliferation financing
- Financial Stability Institute report examines global cryptoasset AML supervision
- Regulatory hearings
- FRC strategy supports plans to transition to ARGA
- Data protection offences
- EDPB announces adoption of opinions on draft UK adequacy decisions
- International
- Hoskins setback for US corruption prosecutors limited in relevance, senior DOJ official says
- Halkbank tells 2nd Circuit it's immune from sanctions prosecution
- Danish Prosecutor charges three UK and three US nationals with serious fraud
- Other corporate crime news
- HMCTS launches updated online court and tribunal finder
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&A
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the CPS’s Economic Crime Strategy 2025, assessment of the Court of Appeal’s recent guidance on the approach to sentencing very large organisations and not-for-profit organisations for health and safety breaches and analysis of important aspects to be considered when defending gross negligence manslaughter charges. Consideration of a Court of Appeal judgment on the power of Crown Court judges to deal with flawed committals is also included alongside news that the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has launched an investigation into the Raedex Consortium for suspected fraud and that the US DOJ is committed to pursuing foreign officials for bribery despite the US appeal court’s attempt to restrict the scope of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). In addition, we have the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic including updated Cabinet Office COVID-19 guidance. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
