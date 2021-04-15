Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Corporate Crime weekly highlights—15 April 2021

Corporate Crime weekly highlights—15 April 2021
Published on: 15 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate Crime weekly highlights—15 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Health Protection Regulations
  • Continuity of business in the criminal courts
  • Regulatory response
  • Scotland
  • Trial on indictment
  • Power of Crown Court judges to deal with flawed committals (R v Gould)
  • Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the CPS’s Economic Crime Strategy 2025, assessment of the Court of Appeal’s recent guidance on the approach to sentencing very large organisations and not-for-profit organisations for health and safety breaches and analysis of important aspects to be considered when defending gross negligence manslaughter charges. Consideration of a Court of Appeal judgment on the power of Crown Court judges to deal with flawed committals is also included alongside news that the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has launched an investigation into the Raedex Consortium for suspected fraud and that the US DOJ is committed to pursuing foreign officials for bribery despite the US appeal court’s attempt to restrict the scope of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). In addition, we have the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic including updated Cabinet Office COVID-19 guidance. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

Ad hoc arbitration—an introduction to the key features of ad hoc arbitration

An ad hoc arbitration is any arbitration in which the parties have not selected an institution to administer the arbitration. This offers parties flexibility as to the conduct of the arbitration, but less external support for the process. It can be quicker than institutional arbitration but not if

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More