Corporate Crime weekly highlights—15 April 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the CPS’s Economic Crime Strategy 2025, assessment of the Court of Appeal’s recent guidance on the approach to sentencing very large organisations and not-for-profit organisations for health and safety breaches and analysis of important aspects to be considered when defending gross negligence manslaughter charges. Consideration of a Court of Appeal judgment on the power of Crown Court judges to deal with flawed committals is also included alongside news that the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has launched an investigation into the Raedex Consortium for suspected fraud and that the US DOJ is committed to pursuing foreign officials for bribery despite the US appeal court’s attempt to restrict the scope of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). In addition, we have the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic including updated Cabinet Office COVID-19 guidance. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.