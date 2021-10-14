Corporate Crime weekly highlights—14 October 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the new enforcement powers of The Pensions Regulator (TPR), a recent Court of Appeal decision on costs recovery following private prosecutions, the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) analysis of firms’ annual financial crime data returns as well as news of the conviction of a care home for corporate manslaughter. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.