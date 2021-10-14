LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Corporate Crime weekly highlights—14 October 2021

Published on: 14 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Health protection regulations
  • Business continuity in the criminal courts
  • Regulatory response
  • Criminal procedure and evidence
  • Complex fraud ruling clarifies abuse of process jurisdiction
  • Payment of private prosecution costs out of central funds (R (on the application of T M Eye Ltd) v Southampton Crown Court)
  • More Post Office workers get fraud convictions quashed
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the new enforcement powers of The Pensions Regulator (TPR), a recent Court of Appeal decision on costs recovery following private prosecutions, the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) analysis of firms’ annual financial crime data returns as well as news of the conviction of a care home for corporate manslaughter. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

