- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—14 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Business continuity in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Criminal procedure and evidence
- Complex fraud ruling clarifies abuse of process jurisdiction
- Payment of private prosecution costs out of central funds (R (on the application of T M Eye Ltd) v Southampton Crown Court)
- More Post Office workers get fraud convictions quashed
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- Ex-Braskem CEO gets 20 months over massive bribery scheme
- Council of the European Union extends EU chemical weapons and Nicaragua sanctions regimes
- Environmental offences
- CEOs of water companies to be questioned over river pollution concerns
- Financial services and pensions offences
- FCA publishes striking new analysis from its annual financial crime data returns 2017–2020
- FCA bans car dealership director after fraud conviction
- New powers under the Pension Schemes Act 2021 in force as of 1 October 2021—an analysis of key provisions
- TPR updates its contribution notice Code of Practice—is it now clear what the new tests might catch?
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- Care home convicted of corporate manslaughter
- HSE updates guidance on health and safety management for volunteers
- Regulatory hearings
- FRC publish Disciplinary Tribunal report following sanctions against KPMG LLP
- International
- New DOJ crypto team puts exchanges in hot seat
- EU leadership updates minister on EPPO at Justice and Home Affairs Council
- Other corporate crime news
- Father and daughter sentenced after Ofsted found them running an illegal school
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the new enforcement powers of The Pensions Regulator (TPR), a recent Court of Appeal decision on costs recovery following private prosecutions, the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) analysis of firms’ annual financial crime data returns as well as news of the conviction of a care home for corporate manslaughter. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
