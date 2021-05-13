- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—13 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Queen’s Speech 2021
- Queen’s Speech 2021—key Bills for corporate crime lawyers
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Business continuity in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Appeals and judicial review
- Judiciary opens consultation on access to decisions and reporting in UTAAC
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- Financial and trade sanctions—tracking UK-EU divergence
- UK implements a global anti-corruption sanctions regime
- Corporate liability
- What do the Serco acquittals mean for disclosure and DPAs?
- Reports that two pension trustees charged with making prohibited employer loans
- Three people enter pleas over multi-million pound pension scam
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- Home Office launches consultation on Computer Misuse Act 1990
- Home Secretary gives speech on cyber security threats at CyberUK conference
- DCMS publishes draft Online Safety Bill
- Environmental offences
- Unannounced multi-agency visits conducted at metal and waste sites in England
- Financial Conduct Authority
- FCA chair and CEO deliver speeches on the future of UK financial regulation
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- HMRC guidance—Mini umbrella company fraud
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- Government publishes guidance on ‘planning gateway one’ for building safety
- Healthcare company fined for withholding treatment failures from patients
- Lack of evidence of causal link leads to acquittals for corporate manslaughter and gross negligence manslaughter (R v Wood Treatment Ltd and another)
- Sentencing wilful neglect by a care worker (R v Paul-Slack)
- Insolvency and Companies Act offences
- Insolvency Service investigation results in lengthy sentence for debt fraud
- Insolvency Service to get new power to investigate dissolved company directors
- Regulatory hearings
- The proper approach of the court on appeals under Medical Act 1983, s 40 (Sastry v GMC)
- PSA report on regulation of occupations for health and social care in the UK
- PSA issues report on consistency between regulators
- Corporate crime in Scotland
- SCTS publishes annual report on standards of service for victims and witnesses
- International
- EU green bond, consumer credit, money laundering plans to be published in summer 2021
- Whistleblowers awarded US$22m following successful enforcement action
- EDPB contributes to sixth consultation round on draft Cybercrime protocol
- Other corporate crime news
- Lawyer fined £5,000 for disclosing confidential Heathrow runway judgment
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist and Flowchart
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&A
- Useful information
- Coming soon—LexisPSL EU Law
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes consideration of the Queen’s Speech and the Bills which will be of interest to corporate crime lawyers, analysis of what the recent acquittal of Serco executives means for the popularity of deferred prosecution agreements (DPAs), assessment of potential UK-EU divergence in financial and trade sanctions post-Brexit as well as analysis of the UK’s new global anti-corruption sanctions regime. News that the Pensions Regulator (TPR) has commenced more prosecutions for pensions offences, that EU proposals on money laundering and consumer protection will be published in late June/early July 2021 and that the Home Office has launched consultation on the Computer Misuse Act 1990 are also considered, alongside news that the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has prosecuted a healthcare company for breach of its duty of candour responsibilities. We also provide the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
