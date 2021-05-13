menu-search
Sign-in Help
Corporate Crime weekly highlights—13 May 2021

Corporate Crime weekly highlights—13 May 2021
Published on: 13 May 2021
Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes consideration of the Queen’s Speech and the Bills which will be of interest to corporate crime lawyers, analysis of what the recent acquittal of Serco executives means for the popularity of deferred prosecution agreements (DPAs), assessment of potential UK-EU divergence in financial and trade sanctions post-Brexit as well as analysis of the UK’s new global anti-corruption sanctions regime. News that the Pensions Regulator (TPR) has commenced more prosecutions for pensions offences, that EU proposals on money laundering and consumer protection will be published in late June/early July 2021 and that the Home Office has launched consultation on the Computer Misuse Act 1990 are also considered, alongside news that the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has prosecuted a healthcare company for breach of its duty of candour responsibilities. We also provide the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

