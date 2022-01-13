- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—13 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Cabinet Office publishes second decision of TCA Partnership Council
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Criminal procedure and evidence
- Post office struggles to compensate scandal victims
- CTJ publishes speech by Dame Victoria Sharp on criminal cases digital evidence
- Sentence and prison law
- Sentencing Council explains how guidelines recognise the impact of crime on victims
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- Five questions the AG’s SFO investigation must consider
- OECD offers upgraded foreign bribery toolkit, but will recalcitrant countries use it?
- Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office to change to UK Sanctions List format
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- Cabinet Office appeals data breach fine
- Financial services and pensions offences
- FCA/NatWest Case—new developments and insights for regulated firms
- FCA commences criminal proceedings against former directors of Collateral (UK) Ltd
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- UK Finance warns SMEs of increased risk of being targeted by scammers
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- Personal Protective Equipment at Work (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Home Office concludes consultation on Protect Duty
- Mayor of London adds support for Hillsborough Law
- Money laundering
- Draft Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) Regulations 2022 published
- Regulatory hearings
- Walking a narrow path—how regulators should approach matters where a criminal prosecution results in a conditional discharge (Wray v General Osteopathic Council (Court of Appeal))
- International
- Top ten US whistleblowing and retaliation events of 2021
- Amending Regulation on EU list of dual-use items published in Official Journal
- EBF responds to Commission consultations on proposed AML package and guidance on the rules for public-private partnerships in the AML/CFT domain
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) rationale for bringing a criminal prosecution despite NatWest’s AML systems being ‘consistent with industry standards’ and what this case means for regulated firms, consideration of the key questions the Attorney General’s investigation into the SFO should consider as well as analysis of the update to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD’s) foreign bribery toolkit. We also cover the commencement of criminal proceedings by the FCA against the two former directors of Collateral (UK) Ltd and the passing of the Personal Protective Equipment at Work (Amendment) Regulations 2022. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
