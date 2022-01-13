Corporate Crime weekly highlights—13 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) rationale for bringing a criminal prosecution despite NatWest’s AML systems being ‘consistent with industry standards’ and what this case means for regulated firms, consideration of the key questions the Attorney General’s investigation into the SFO should consider as well as analysis of the update to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD’s) foreign bribery toolkit. We also cover the commencement of criminal proceedings by the FCA against the two former directors of Collateral (UK) Ltd and the passing of the Personal Protective Equipment at Work (Amendment) Regulations 2022. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.