Legal News

Corporate Crime weekly highlights—12 August 2021

Published on: 12 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Criminal Procedure Rules and Criminal Practice Directions
  • Changes to the CrimPR this autumn—Criminal Procedure (Amendment No 2) Rules 2021
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Health protection regulations
  • Continuity of business in the criminal courts
  • Scotland
  • Regulator response
  • Legal privilege in criminal cases
Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the key changes to the Criminal Procedure Rules (CrimPR) coming into force this autumn, the potential impact for businesses of the Law Commission’s consultation on expanding corporate criminal liability and the new Sentencing Guideline in Scotland. Also included is analysis of the Crown Prosecution Service’s (CPS) amended guidance on money laundering offences and the EU’s proposed revisions on product safety and consumer credit. News that the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has announced an investigation into alleged fraud and money laundering by Gavin Woodhouse and associates and that the UK’s sanctions regime in respect of Belarus has been amended are also included. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

