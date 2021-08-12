Corporate Crime weekly highlights—12 August 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the key changes to the Criminal Procedure Rules (CrimPR) coming into force this autumn, the potential impact for businesses of the Law Commission’s consultation on expanding corporate criminal liability and the new Sentencing Guideline in Scotland. Also included is analysis of the Crown Prosecution Service’s (CPS) amended guidance on money laundering offences and the EU’s proposed revisions on product safety and consumer credit. News that the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has announced an investigation into alleged fraud and money laundering by Gavin Woodhouse and associates and that the UK’s sanctions regime in respect of Belarus has been amended are also included. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.