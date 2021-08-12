- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—12 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Criminal Procedure Rules and Criminal Practice Directions
- Changes to the CrimPR this autumn—Criminal Procedure (Amendment No 2) Rules 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Scotland
- Regulator response
- Legal privilege in criminal cases
- High Court finds that investigative reports not protected by litigation privilege (Qatar v Banque Havilland)
- Sentence and prison law
- Sentencing Council publishes trade mark offences sentencing guidelines
- Sentencing Council publishes outcome of investigation into its impact
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- HM Treasury publishes OFSI report on TransferGo penalty for breach of financial sanctions
- Corporate liability
- Expanding corporate criminal liability—the impact for businesses
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- Lawyers and auditors launch crypto fraud group in London
- Financial services and pensions offences
- FCA chief presses for legislative change on scam adverts
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- SFO announces fraud and money laundering investigation
- Goods vehicle licensing
- DfT opens consultation on reviewing Traffic Commissioners
- DfT announces extension on temporary relaxation of drivers’ hours rules
- Local Authority prosecutions
- FSA issues amended Food Law Code, Guidance and new Competency Framework in Wales
- Money laundering
- CPS money laundering liability theory on shaky ground
- HMRC publishes details of businesses which have not complied with regulations
- Corporate Crime in Scotland
- New Sentencing Guideline in Scotland
- International
- Proposed revisions on product safety and consumer credit
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the key changes to the Criminal Procedure Rules (CrimPR) coming into force this autumn, the potential impact for businesses of the Law Commission’s consultation on expanding corporate criminal liability and the new Sentencing Guideline in Scotland. Also included is analysis of the Crown Prosecution Service’s (CPS) amended guidance on money laundering offences and the EU’s proposed revisions on product safety and consumer credit. News that the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has announced an investigation into alleged fraud and money laundering by Gavin Woodhouse and associates and that the UK’s sanctions regime in respect of Belarus has been amended are also included. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
