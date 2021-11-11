- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—11 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Scotland
- Investigating criminal conduct
- The investigatory powers tribunal declines to give general guidance, but Legal Professional Privilege endures (Privacy International v Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs)
- Criminal evidence and procedure
- Post Office scandal inquiry urged to probe role of lawyers
- Proceeds of crime
- Counting the costs of priority claims in confiscation (CPS v Aquila)
- Sentence and prison law
- Delay not necessarily a bar for applying for a Serious Crime Prevention Orders (R v Adams)
- Sentencing Council launches strategy for the next five years
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- Navigating FCPA risks of minority-owned joint ventures
- Best practices to ensure DPA compliance after Ericsson
- Environmental offences
- Environment Bill receives Royal Assent
- Financial services and pensions offences
- HMT publishes second consultation on the post-EU Future Regulatory Framework Review
- TPR issues guidance on trustees’ new powers to halt suspicious pension transfers
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- HMRC nets £6.5bn less from compliance actions in pandemic
- SFO seeks information from investors regarding suspected fraud by Raedex Consortium
- Goods vehicle licensing
- TCGB and DVSA publishes road transport manager guidance
- Government to review HGV driver training and compliance
- Money laundering
- FATF Recommendations updated to clarify environmental crime offences and obligations of DNFBPs
- FATF updates consolidated assessment ratings
- International
- GFG faces French criminal probe amid fraud scandal
- Questions to ask if doing business in a corruption hot spot
- Other corporate crime news
- Lord Chief Justice Burnett publishes annual report
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the Supreme Court’s ruling in CPS v Aquila, clarification from the Court of Appeal that delay is not necessarily a bar to applying for a Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO) and calls for the Post Office Horizon scandal inquiry to consider the role played by lawyers. We also cover HM Treasury’s consultation on proposals for adapting the UK regulatory framework for financial services post-Brexit and news that the Environment Bill has received Royal Assent. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
