Legal News

Corporate Crime weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Published on: 11 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate Crime weekly highlights—11 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Continuity of business in the criminal courts
  • Scotland
  • Investigating criminal conduct
  • The investigatory powers tribunal declines to give general guidance, but Legal Professional Privilege endures (Privacy International v Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs)
  • Criminal evidence and procedure
  • Post Office scandal inquiry urged to probe role of lawyers
  • Proceeds of crime
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the Supreme Court’s ruling in CPS v Aquila, clarification from the Court of Appeal that delay is not necessarily a bar to applying for a Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO) and calls for the Post Office Horizon scandal inquiry to consider the role played by lawyers. We also cover HM Treasury’s consultation on proposals for adapting the UK regulatory framework for financial services post-Brexit and news that the Environment Bill has received Royal Assent. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

