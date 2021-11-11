Corporate Crime weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the Supreme Court’s ruling in CPS v Aquila, clarification from the Court of Appeal that delay is not necessarily a bar to applying for a Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO) and calls for the Post Office Horizon scandal inquiry to consider the role played by lawyers. We also cover HM Treasury’s consultation on proposals for adapting the UK regulatory framework for financial services post-Brexit and news that the Environment Bill has received Royal Assent. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.