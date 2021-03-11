Sign-in Help
Corporate Crime weekly highlights—11 March 2021

Published on: 11 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Health protection regulations
  • Business closures
  • Continuity of business in the criminal courts
  • Regulatory response
  • Scotland
  • Sentencing and prison law
  • Home Office publishes details of new policing powers and sentencing Bill
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes news of the introduction to Parliament of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which includes wide-ranging measures overhauling sentencing powers for serious offences and aims to introduce life sentences for people that kill someone while driving. In addition, we have analysis of the successful conclusion to the Serious Fraud Office’s (SFO) Unaoil investigation, the outlining by Baroness Penn of the complexities of a proposed new failure to prevent economic crime offence in the Financial Services Bill, and the powers of local authorities to close businesses in the current crisis. Updated guidance on monetary penalties for breaches of financial sanctions and mutual legal assistance after Brexit is also covered together with recent Financial Action Task Force (FATF) publications and our case analysis of judgments dealing with findings of fact and lack of insight in the regulatory sanctions arena. We also include our usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

