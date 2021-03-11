- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—11 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Business closures
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Scotland
- Sentencing and prison law
- Home Office publishes details of new policing powers and sentencing Bill
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- SFO Unaoil probe a success despite exacting a heavy toll
- TRACE publishes annual report on anti-bribery enforcement
- HMT and OFSI publish updated guidance on monetary penalties for breaches of financial sanctions
- Corporate liability
- Proposed corporate liability reform creates ‘complications’, government adviser says
- Extradition and mutual assistance
- Mutual legal assistance—post-Brexit transition guidance from the Home Office
- Financial Conduct Authority
- FCA publishes webpage on enforcement fines
- Mark Steward discusses the FCA’s work in tackling market abuse
- Money laundering
- Comment—as cryptocurrency money laundering increases, regulators seek response
- FATF publishes documents and guidance
- Regulatory hearings
- Assessing witness credibility and challenging findings of fact in MPT proceedings (Khan v GMC)
- Professional discipline—the importance of the factual matrix in conviction cases (Achina v General Pharmaceutical Council)
- Do the DHSC’s plans for integration improve health and social care for all?
- Corporate Crime in Scotland
- Act of Adjournal (Criminal Procedure Rules 1996 Amendment) (Electronic Authentication of Copy Documents) 2021
- International
- Key insights from DOJ Fraud Section’s 2020 enforcement
- US blacklists ex-Privatbank owner for corruption
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes news of the introduction to Parliament of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which includes wide-ranging measures overhauling sentencing powers for serious offences and aims to introduce life sentences for people that kill someone while driving. In addition, we have analysis of the successful conclusion to the Serious Fraud Office’s (SFO) Unaoil investigation, the outlining by Baroness Penn of the complexities of a proposed new failure to prevent economic crime offence in the Financial Services Bill, and the powers of local authorities to close businesses in the current crisis. Updated guidance on monetary penalties for breaches of financial sanctions and mutual legal assistance after Brexit is also covered together with recent Financial Action Task Force (FATF) publications and our case analysis of judgments dealing with findings of fact and lack of insight in the regulatory sanctions arena. We also include our usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
